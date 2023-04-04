EDITOR'S NOTE: Following is the second part of a series about the ongoing growth in southwest Georgia's Lee County.
LEESBURG -- Were the people who hold such positions to be completely honest, there aren't many of them who wouldn't admit to being envious of Lee County Chamber of Commerce President/Lee County Development Authority Executive Director Lisa Davis.
Such envy is well-directed.
After all, how many economic developers -- and especially developers who don't ply their trade in the metro Atlanta area -- can say, as Davis did during a recent conversation, "Right now we have 11 projects with a high level of interest"?
Think maybe Davis might be exaggerating a bit? Check out this comment from Lee Commission Chairman Billy Mathis.
"I'll give you an example of the excitement surrounding Lee County right now," Mathis said. "I got a call from a real estate developer this morning (Monday), and he asked if he could come by my office. I told him I had a few minutes, and he said he had four or five businesses that he wants to bring to Lee County right now.
"I won't say things like this are a daily occurrence, but they're at least weekly."
It's no surprise that businesses and retailers want to come to this once bedroom community whose residents worked almost solely in agriculture to make a living. A population explosion that Lee officials like Mathis attribute to "schools, security and stable government" has created something of a booming business renaissance in this town of 33,000-plus.
"You look at a map of south Georgia, and Lee County kind of stands out as an anomaly," Davis said. "It started with the housing boom, and businesses have followed. We've been able to make this work by staying on the same page in the county; it's a well-coordinated effort with everyone involved in the process trying to remain balanced.
"Some folks have told me that to get businesses and developers to come to southwest Georgia (which, as a whole, is one of the poorest regions of the nation), we must be out begging people to come. Fortunately, that's not the case. In Lee County, it's success that begets success."
Commercial Real Estate Developer Matthew Davis, the founder of Davis Companies, agrees with Davis' assessment.
"Lee County's slogan is 'Life works well here,'" said Davis, who came to southwest Georgia to spearhead a tight-deadline effort to build an apartment complex adjacent to Albany State University and now declares "We're here forever." "Well, I say 'Business works well here.' It works well because everyone involved in the process -- from Lisa at the Chamber to (Chief Lee Building Official) Joey Davenport, the Lee County commissioners, Billy Mathis. ... Everyone is just so pro-business."
Davis should know. After remaining in the region to make sure the Albany State project was finished on time, he's since been involved with some high-profile developments whose success is drawing interest from developers all across the country.
"It was truly a 'no left turn in Albuquerque' but a left turn in Dawson," the developer said. "My family was packed and ready to move to Nashville, Tenn., when Albany State President Marion Fedrick called and sold me on the idea the apartment complex had to be completed before school started. I knew the only way to make sure that happened was for me to stay here and keep an eye on the project.
"My wife Carrie -- who's the CFO of our company -- didn't really put up much of an argument. She's from here, and she loved growing up here."
In addition to nine developments in California and others in Chicago and South Dakota, Davis Companies is focusing more and more of its attention on the Southeastern United States. And a lot of that attention is set on Lee County.
Davis' team developed Fuzzy Tacos in Lee County, and that company broke single-day and first-week records among its 150 franchises nationwide. He'll bring a 7 Brew franchise to the U.S. 82 corridor that is set to explode with new business, and he's working on a car wash and other projects in that region.
"Lee County is growing by leaps and bounds, and the crown jewel is that Oakland development on 82," the developer said. "That's possible because of the vision and staying power of three men: Bruce Melton, Barry Carr and Jim Bacon. They were willing to take the risk on this development, and the world of development was made for the risk-takers."
Of those 11 projects that Davis previously mentioned, she's bound by confidentiality agreement not to talk prematurely about some of them, but others have reached the level that they may be discussed.
"We have a pizza dough business that's moving into a building in the Oakland Industrial Park, a car dealership, two commercial parcels that have been sold, 7 Brew, a boat store, a tire store, an Ace Hardware," the Chamber president said. "There are others. Like I said, businesses hear of the successes here -- of Fuzzy's breaking records, of Hog & Bones setting a franchise record, of Salt Lick doing three times the business they expected -- and they want to be a part of it.
"That's what keeps businesses interested."
Jason Wiggins knows about building business through success. His Concrete Enterprises family of businesses started relatively small -- "We were just going to supply concrete for the construction going on in this area" -- and now has nine divisions in Leesburg, Albany, Tifton, Moultrie, Nashville (Ga.), Valdosta and Warwick. Concrete Enterprises now employs 275 "mostly southwest Georgians."
Wiggins also knows that he gets an extra level of attention when potential customers learn that his business partner is country music superstar Luke Bryan, Wiggins' friend "since we were 4 years old."
"I actually was going to stay in real estate," Wiggins said of his career plans. "I'd farmed for nine years after deciding to leave college and return home, and when I started in real estate it was something I thought was going to offer the best business opportunity. But Luke and I started expanding this business, and it just took off."
And Bryan is not just a partner in name only, Wiggins insists.
"We talk on the phone five or six times a day," he said.
In addition to expanding and maintaining his successful Concrete Enterprises family of businesses, Wiggins said he and Bryan are set to pull the trigger on a 354-acre development that's going to have a major impact on the rooftops in the county that developers use as a matrix for locating in an area.
"We expect to have the engineering done, the plans in place and the streets paved by the end of the year," Wiggins said. "I think a lot of people now see that this community is special, that it is a proven great community for living, for lifestyle and for a great school system. There was a time when I was thinking about leaving Lee County, but I'm proud I didn't leave. This is where I want to raise my family."
That kind of attitude by local developers and business owners with ties to the community offers a unique problem for Lee County. But it's one they'll gladly take.
"We have as much as we can do right now," Mathis said. "So we're trying to go through the process of approving these businesses -- because when they're ready to move, they want to move -- as quickly as possible. It keeps us hopping. But that's a good problem to have."
