ALBANY — Art lovers can create a unique gift for mom that she will cherish at the Mother’s Day Succulents Workshop on May 8 at the Albany Museum of Art.
Hunter Anderson, owner of The Succulent Hunter, will lead the workshop, set for 10 a.m.-noon.
Succulents are plants that have parts that are thick, fleshy and engorged. Those characteristics enable the plant to retain water, which helps it survive dry conditions. That drought resistance also makes these plants ideal for those who want to enjoy the beauty of a live plant that does not require constant attention and care.
“These make wonderful gifts for mom,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming at the Albany Museum of Art, said in a news release. “Hunter Anderson will tell you everything you need to know about succulents, and guide you through the process of choosing and planting them.”
Workshop participants will be able to personalize their planters.
“We’ll paint the containers, making each one unique,” Vanoteghem said. “But don’t worry. You don’t have to be a skilled artist to do this. You will leave the workshop with something you will be proud of.”
Participants may not want to wait until Mother’s Day to show mom their accomplishment. Vanoteghem said the workshop is a great place for a mom to spend quality time with her son or daughter.
“These workshops at the AMA are always a lot of fun,” she said. “Nothing is more valuable than the gift of time, and spending time with your mom while you paint your planter, and choose and plant your succulents is something you will always treasure.”
Mother’s Day is not the only reason to participate, Vanoteghem said.
“While the workshop is on the Saturday before Mother’s Day, it’s open to anyone who wants to explore succulent plants and learn more about them,” she added. “You may want to create a succulent planter for yourself. You may want to come alone, or you may want to spend quality time with your spouse or a friend. We always have a good time at AMA workshops, and don’t be surprised if you make a new friend.”
The cost of the workshop is $20 for AMA members and $25 for non-members. Space is limited in accordance with current health guidelines, so interested persons are urged to register today. A registration link is available on the AMA website at www.albanymuseum.com/succulents-workshop.
Contact Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com or call her at (229) 439-8400 for more information.
