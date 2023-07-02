Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blankets Midwest With Hazy Skies

Wildfire smoke clouds the skyline on June 28 in Chicago. Chicago, Detroit and other parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes experienced poor air quality in June from wildfires in Canada, and by the last days of June it had encompassed some East Coast cities as well. 

 Scott Olson/Getty Images via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — In a summer of drought, smoke and haze, wildfires could flare up in unusual locations in the United States over the next few months — including New England and the Midwest, according to federal forecasters.

“The predominant threat looks to be the Northeast, which is not normal,” Jim Karels, the fire director for the National Interagency Fire Center, the federal center in Boise, Idaho, that coordinates the national response to wildland fires, said. “This year it looks like there is potential for elevated fire conditions all the way into August, from Minnesota to Maine and down along the Eastern Seaboard.”

