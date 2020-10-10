Georgia Association of Educators should be ashamed of themselves for filing suit against our governor and the state. When I was teaching, I only joined this organization for one year because I realized what a very liberal, do-nothing organization they were. The children in our state deserve an in-person education. Those with fear or medical conditions have the choice of virtual learning.
David Perdue’s 2014 campaign lied about Michelle Nunn giving money to terrorists. In 2020 Perdue has voted to end the ACA, and his health plan contains loopholes to support insurance companies. Perdue’s campaign lies about Jon Ossoff being endorsed by the Communist party. Perdue thought more about trading his stocks before warning Georgians about COVID. Perdue is not good for Georgia.
On Oct. 7 a squawk in the Squawkbox by one of the pseudonym writers directed his/her squawk to Trump supporters. “What’s happened to Trump is an example of karma. If you don’t know what that means, look it up if you know how to use a dictionary.” I suggest the squawk should have ended after the word karma. I appeal for civility.
Loeffler has gone off the rails. Another rich politician trying to buy a Senate seat.
Trump and Pence claim they have COVID-19 so totally under control. An awesome job. The best in the world. The best the world has ever seen. He doesn’t even have it under control in his own house.
Spearheaded by second-generation immigrants and social activists, frightening is the progressive squad and the new Working Family Party. Their Marxist agenda of revolution by the working class to gain a better life, is a locust swarm feeding for unearned free benefits, pilfering the productive and wealthy, dismantling law and democracy and taking for their own private enterprise and property.
I have lived in the Good Life City for 57 years and never had a complaint about the service. After reading in The Herald that the city manager asked everybody for patience, I have to speak up. It has been four weeks since getting garbage service. What is even more frustrating is there was no communication from the city or the county or the company that I paid quarterly for three months in advance. I am very sorry the city manager did not get the job in Augusta. Try another city.
The trash around Dollar General on Dawson Road across the street from Merry Acres is disgusting. Cannot anything be done?
By not selecting Subadan as their next city manager, Augusta leaders have shown that they are very smart. Augusta is one of those progressive cities that has consolidated city-county government that helps in cost-effective, efficient operation. Albany leaders should learn from Augusta to make it really a good life city.
When a pro ball player is worth tens or even hundreds of millions, it’s past time to stop making taxpayers pay for stadiums and arenas. Three in Atlanta since the 1960s.
Help me here. How can anything pertaining to the city/county government, a business, not require documentation? Maybe this is the problem? Accountability? Honesty?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.