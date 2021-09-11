Squawker, after I stopped laughing, I decided to clue you in: Yes, I have had conversations with both of these “leaders,” and I detest Trump. Your prejudice puts you way off base. As for knowing a “true leader” when I see one, I know that neither racist false prophets nor philanderers qualify. None so blind ...
To the uninformed squawker who thinks COVID cases doubled under Biden: Obviously you are clueless about the potency of the delta variant, about so many refusing to be safe simply by wearing masks and getting vaccinated. Biden is doing all he can to protect us. Before you open your mouth, know something about what you’re posting.
I tried listening to these yokels on the Q-102 online, and I was amazed at what a joke Tripp Morgan had allowed a once excellent radio station to become. The only thing worse than the Thursday show is the Sunday show. I can now mark that off my list of things to do. Never again.
It’s time for banks to open. Regions’ ATM is always malfunctioning or down.
Somebody tell me: Is the theater open? I don’t see anything on the marquee, and there are never more than a handful of cars in the parking lot. I’d like to see a movie again.
If you have to check yourself out at any retail store, then you should get at least a 20-percent discount on your merchandise for a lack of good service.
I look at some of these clowns on our elected government boards, and I really miss men like Jeff Sinyard, who truly put the community first. Contrast Mr. Sinyard with a waste like Demetrius Young, and it’s easy to see why we continue to sink.
The country will remember those we lost on 9/11 this Saturday. Trump, on the other hand, will charge his cult members 50 bucks to hear his expertise on a boxing match featuring two has-beens. Just like Trump.
Here’s a good idea: Let’s put Bobby Coleman, Adam Inyang and some guy named Dip on the City Commission. They could join with Jon Howard and Demetrius Young and really turn this place into a comedy worth watching. Don’t be unhip, vote for Dip. What a fiasco we have coming down the pipeline. Good luck moving up, I’m moving out.
Just saw the footage of New Orleans streets with all the furniture, appliances and trash. Kinda looks like Albany. Express Disposal do your job.
All you squawkers who offer nothing but negativity: If y’all hate this place so much, go elsewhere. Nobody else thinks you people are clever.
President Biden told Florida teachers threatened with loss of income by their governor if masks were required in classrooms that they would be paid directly by the federal government. He “promised” them. He said “I have your backs.” Isn’t that what he told the Americans he left in Afghanistan?
It does not matter to me one way or the other, but I can almost promise Britney Spears will be dead or dead broke within 36 months of taking over her own affairs. She will be just like the NFL and NBA stars that are broke after three years of retirement.
Wouldn’t it be nice if grocery stores stocked shelves before or after hours instead of always being in the way of the shoppers?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.