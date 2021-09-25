Looking forward to Sundays: 5 a.m. pickup of chicken bone litter and Corona bottles at curb; 10 a.m. speeding, no-muffler Mustangs, motorcycles, wore-out Civics and jacked pickups; 1 p.m. neighbor washing car, booming rap, children driving golf carts; ending with the 11 p.m. stop sign-running SUV boombox parade. Our rights begin at midnight.
On 9/24/21 my mail carrier came by my house at 6:35 p.m. and did not deliver the mail that I was suppose to get, according to the post office. My carrier would have to get better before I would say he is bad. He needs another job.
Teachers that got $1,000 for a vaccination do not deserve a raise.
What you nothing-but-Trumpers don’t get is that we don’t think Biden — or any other politician, i.e. human being — is infallible. As your man continues to spread lies (and COVID) and makes an ass of himself, y’all just keep on acting like his word is an edict from God. He’s just a man ... and a very vile one at that.
You would think Kemp and his 25 GOP cohorts had the pandemic under control, since they have time to write President Biden about the border crisis. Their executive orders against masks and vaccines have made the situation worse. If this is leadership, our nation is in big trouble and COVID is here to stay.
It’s almost funny watching these state Republicans fall all over themselves to prove which ones are the most loyal to Trump. I guess that him being the first Republican presidential candidate to lose the state in 30 years doesn’t register with them ... as they keep drooling over the ever-fading big lie.
Biden is full of more hot air than a circus balloon.
President Biden has only been in office nine months and has made every wrong decision a president can make. Come on, Joe?
I can’t wait for the Albany Symphony Orchestra to start their season on Oct. 2. Early word is that they’re doing something special this year.
Where in the world is Phillip Phillips?
I am outraged by the illegal immigrants being allowed into this country and our president and vice president not upholding the laws of their country they swore to enforce. I am ready to take up arms and go to the border myself.
The younger generation is being taught that everything they want is available for free ... just hold out your hands.
It’s funny listening to these farmers whine about how tough their life is. They hire field hands to do the work, drive around in $90,000 trucks and collect subsidies that guarantee large yearly payoffs. Talk about welfare.
President Biden says, “America is back”. However, many foreign countries, especially France say “America is a backstabber.” Most of our allies are losing faith in American leadership, while our enemies are emboldened.
In retrospect, Hillary would have been a better choice as president. I know a few Republicans that would agree.
I’d much rather my tax dollars go to help hungry and poor people than to keep lining the pockets of rich, non-tax-paying big business owners.
Trump is right: There is so much fake news. One example is that his Trumpsters have integrity and morals.
