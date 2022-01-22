Herald, how about asking Phoebe: Of the deaths from omicron, how many were obese and how many had comorbidities? Also, remind us of the omicron symptoms. Quit trying to scare folks about a bad cold.
Biden finally held a press conference and it was soon apparent why his handlers try to keep him away from the press. He really thinks he is doing a great job and refuses to change his tactics. Somebody needs to tell him he has tanked in the polls for a reason, and he needs to change course.
Former President Pinocchio and his family are being investigated for fraud and tax evasion. He refuses to be deposed. An innocent man has nothing to hide.
Hey, Commissioner Young, when are you going to do something for the people of your ward? I know you're following the example set by your mother and making your "service" all about you, but the people in Ward VI are hurting. You promised to work for them. You lied. You're "working" for you.
The freedoms you surrender today are the freedoms your grandchildren will never know existed.
On Wednesday the 19th, my carrier did not deliver the mail. Why? I don’t know and what’s more, I can’t get an answer from the postal service. The post office will not answer the phone. I would not give you 50 certs for the postal service in Albany, and what’s more I would not work for them but one day and I would fire the whole bunch.
Steven Carter is in way over his head, the Peter Principle in action. That huge surplus the city has came from federal grants. It will be gone once our brilliant commission -- and Carter -- get through giving it away.
In honor of MLK’s day of service, I handed out bubble gum to the homeless so they could chew but still be hungry.
Most of the COVID guidance involves testing. The obvious problem is test kits are very scarce. Available kits should be for high risk people, not for boarding airplanes or sporting events.
I miss B.J. Fletcher on the commission, and I think Albany will suffer with her replacement, but at least the meetings and TV reports are quieter. Wonder who the local TV stations are going to get all their quotes from now.
Why do we leave cars worth thousands of dollars in the driveway and put our useless junk in the garage?
If the idiot portion of Georgia's population that is in prison had better parental training and supervision, the need to spend $600,000,000 on prison improvements would not be necessary and the state could spend that money in areas that make Georgia a better place to live.
Perhaps the person that needs to go back to fifth grade is you. The laws that Georgia is putting in place target blacks and others of color, predominately Democratic strongholds. But, you are OK with that because it benefits you. You don't see the problem because it benefits you. Just like when you where in the fifth grade.
Come on, another so-called Republican is going to try to unseat Congressman Bishop? Waste of time.
People, if you purchase something through Amazon, and they say you will receive Prime free for 12 months, don’t believe it. Check your statement.
