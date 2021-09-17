It's a shame that so many parents are fighting so hard for their children to have the "right" to get sick. Really sad. That Vaccinated Man
Wacktionary definition: Incentivize – The last desperate resort of impotent leadership to bribe the profiteering foolish at $100/$300 per shot to do what is right and value the lives of others at the expense of taxpayers' hard-earned and sacrificed dollars.
If Dougherty County is giving money away, I'd like to get in on it. Where are all the forms to fill out to get free money? And weren't they talking recently about raising taxes again when they federal money runs out? These people need to go.
Trump coming to the Perry Fair is perfect. He'll fit in with all the other bulls--- at the cattle shows.
Didn't hear any more about Henry Mathis sending out poison, illegal and incorrect information about the young man that's running against Henry's do-boy. Maybe he was hit with an injunction or some common sense intervened. Doubt that.
SMRs, did you know, that the cellphone in your pocket has more capability to track your movements to the liquor store than the vaccine. Fox News didn't tell you that.
Apparently RSVPing to a wedding invitation “Maybe next time” isn’t the correct response.
Trump is coming to Perry. Maybe Commissioner Fletcher can lure him here with a tasty offer of free fried chicken and a Diet Coke. MAGA.
We've been off by a few days, but don't ever doubt that our president is going to return to his rightful place at the head of this country's government. There are plenty of us standing by, ready to take back what was rightfully his.
Since many of you claim to be into research, perhaps a little more research is needed. Seek out documentation on which Representatives and Senators are vaccinated and which are not. Then compare that to their stance on the issue. The hypocrisy will not astound you because you already know it. You just choose to ignore it.
Manchin said he would not vote for the $3.5 trillion bill, but would support $1.5 trillion. Why is the debate over how much money instead what is inside the bill?
Mr. Fletcher, thank you for your weekly commentary in The Herald. I've been a subscriber for a long time, and the first thing I turn to on Wednesdays and Sundays is the editorial page. Ignore these people who complain because they often don't agree with you. All they want is the same propaganda.
Those that are unvaccinated are the vast majority of those getting seriously ill and dying. And we still have some speaking gibberish. More testing is needed, its poison, there are microchips in the shot, it's a Democrat Party plot, etc., etc., etc.
Do you know why everyone respects pro golf more than the NFL, NBA and MLB? Because in the game of golf players are paid on how they finish and their score, not a set amount no matter how sorry they play. Might be a lesson here.
What exactly is the relationship between Demetrius Young and Amna Farooqi, and what is her purpose for being here? Seems like there's more going on than meets the eye. And he has access to city facilities? That's scary.
