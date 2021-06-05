What we’re overlooking by just throwing out criticism of Lee Commissioners Mathis, Wheaton and Wall is that they have put the county treasury in jeopardy by not responding to the letter from Sistrunk’s lawyer. You’d think Mathis, as a lawyer, would know that; Wheaton, too, but we know what kind of judge he was.
If folks are so honest and trustworthy that they can vote without showing proof of identity, shouldn’t we be able to buy guns through the mail?
Mr. Pratt, why don’t you stay in ASU and mind your own business. Better still, tell those people to pull up those saggy pants in public or stay out of sight. People don’t need or want to see anyone’s underwear, whether clean or soiled. The law rules, and you and those others lose, simple.
Thank you, Tom Seegmueller, for digging into the goings-on of our commissioners in Lee County. Please keep digging; they have a lot to hide.
Rather than throw out the “racist card” when it comes to James Pratt, why not talk to him? He’s a very engaging gentleman and a positive influence on young students. The saggy pants law is ridiculous; we don’t need him to point that out.
Wrong again, Fletcher. The only good thing about the coronavirus is that it appears to be going away. Put on your pants and go to work.
Can you believe it? Georgia Republican Congressmen voted against the American Rescue Plan funding to help the state of Georgia. but after Gov. Kemp used the money to help fund the state budget, all of the Republican congressmen took credit for it. So sad.
Warren Grant ... right on.
What is a country for if not to work and care for its inhabitants?
Journalism is dead in America. If journalist can’t report truthful and unbiased news, then they should fire all journalists and discontinue the profession.
How long is it going to take for the county to get the courthouse fixed? It started as a weekend fix-it job; now we’re into months and no update or changes. This is government at its worst.
All you yahoos still complaining about how Bubba Wallace ruined your favorite sport can rest easy: NASCAR will never be something that black people will flock to.
I recently received my Albany Utilities bill, followed three days later by another bill twice the amount of the first one. I always pay in full and on time. Not this time. I’m going down there to find out just what is going on.
Professor Pratt, you forgot Demetrius Young. He’s a very good example of Albany culture. Or is he the wrong color to remove from office?
Wheaton, you can keep sneaking around all you want, but your days as a commissioner are nearing an end. Intimidation of our employees is only making Sistrunk’s case stronger. To watch you fall from that seat will be a good day for all.
We seem to have reached the point where perhaps “a mind isn’t a terrible thing to waste.”
Trump pulls the plug on his blog due to low ratings. It was to be expected. Durwood should not have picked a medium that required a skill set his minions do not have. Now that the children have stopped clapping, how long before President Tinkerbell’s light fades?
