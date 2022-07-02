I’m sitting here with my mouth wide open after reading the article about Lorenzo Heard. Dougherty County is doomed for certain now.
Is there any way we can start a recall petition to get rid of Heard as County Commission chairman? What a vile person ... and he calls himself a preacher.
Heard the homophobe. It’s great, right here at the end of Pride Month, to know we have such a person who is supposed to be the head of the County Commission.
You can’t call yourself The Equality Man if you only advocate for one side or ignore inequality. I just read a story where black women in Clay, Randolph and Terrell counties can apply for an $850 monthly grant for up to two years. If it is government money then I don’t see how it’s legal to exclude other races from those funds. The Equality Man
R.I.P. Sonny Barger. Nothing exceeds like excess.
Remember the drive-up liquor stores? When the off-going shift bought a pint and a two-liter Coke, dumped half the Coke, poured in the pint and drove off sipping their Coke? How about the corner gas station with draft beer sold in quart milk containers? Or the DUI Squad that got disbanded because they were too good at their job? Those were the days.
At almost every meeting of the City Commission issues arise that overlap with the county. Wouldn’t it be a good idea to consolidate the city and county?
Heard uses his radio station and other guests to blast false allegations against anyone he doesn’t like. Way to go, Rev! Judging others. Amen.
How dare any white devil at The Albany Herald say anything about the prophet Lorenzo Heard. This is a true man of God who is busy doing God’s work. He only told the truth about that boy on the City Commission. You all will pay.
If you hate Trump after this past 18-month crapshow, Yours Truly’s commitment to stupidity is impressive.
It is obvious that many knew and planned the Jan. 6 riot. However, I have not heard anyone ask Pence if he had prior knowledge.
I don’t get the criticism of the YMCA. It has several Christian missions, and one of them is caring for our children. I say the Y should be commended for extending its efforts in being there for families and their children, not criticized.
I’m getting a clear message from the insurrection hearings: You can’t fix what you won’t face ... the truth.
Speaking of needing bullet points and cue cards: Someone help Rep. Miller with her presentations, please. You were not supposed to let everyone know that Trump is out to save only ”white life.” Well, that really wasn’t a secret anyway, but it sure pleased the proud group.
They need to let the Democrats run the government again for another 40 years. They are the adults in the room.
People who follow Pat-racist should be offended by how stupid he thinks you are. He posts lies that are easy to check and disprove. His latest is that Fox, the WSJ and Washington Examiner have the least retractions. A simple search shows that Fox is the most biased network out there. You keep lying, Pat, I’ll keep calling you out. Signed, Yours Truly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.