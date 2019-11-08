Roger, there’s a lot lot of signs in my neighborhood that you can pick up now.
The city government will have two changes heading into 2020, let's make one more. Support and vote for Bo Dorough for mayor.
Not only is there a speeding problem on Gillionville Road but also a failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk problem. I’m not a policeman or lawyer, so to settle ASU cops’ authority to write tickets near its campuses, how about a weigh-in from ASU or the Albany Police Department? I seriously doubt this would be an issue if it were UGA, not ASU.
How is Albany Transit's Paratransit Service able to snatch people out of meetings early and turn callers away for ride services?
I was excited to read the story about the new radio station that Dr. Tripp Morgan is bringing to Albany. When is it going on the air? I can't wait.
Quinn wants to represent the whole district; Yearta has already said he will put Worth County first. Who do you want looking out for all our interests?
ASU security writing tickets off campus is proof positive they are not concerned with campus safety.
Mrs. Subadan, please be aware of all the underhand stuff going on in Recreation and Parks. Help is desperately needed.
An Albany school bus driver runs a stop sigh as a lot of drivers in Albany do. Now my question? Since this happened in Dougherty County, does he get promoted? That seems to be the norm in Albany.
How does one know whether a "whistleblower" was retaliated against or how to avoid inadvertent retaliation if the name is never known?
Tired of the panhandlers? Quit giving them anything and they will go to another place where the people are more easily swayed. They make a living off the generosity of others, while providing no service in return. Plus they laugh at the fools that support them.
Despite the poverty and unemployment in the city and region, Albany has prospered under Mayor Hubbard. We need to bring her back for one more term to finish what she started.
I see a lot of concern about the sewage that reaches the river but zero concern about implementing recycling collections to reduce our landfill footprint. Maybe we can work on protecting our environment a number of ways?
Thanks to the drunks and alcoholics voting on Sunday package sales, our package stores will have to lose money and employees lose a day off. Thanks, alcoholics.
Carlton, be it a Democrat or Republican, do you agree according to the Constitution that all members of Congress should adhere to the same laws and privileges as the common man or woman? It would be nice if members of Congress would have the exact same Medicare for all and health plans that you and I have. Oh, wait, they have the "Golden Parachute" plan.
The problem in the Garden of Eden was not the apple in the tree but the pair on the ground .
Squawker said they do not see the names of the people who complain on the ballots. So, was every single resident in Albany supposed to run for mayor or city commissioner?
Drugs are like guns. They can make you feel better to have them or they can make you feel nothing at all.