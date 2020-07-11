What is wrong with letting young people express themselves in whatever way they choose as long as it doesn't hurt anyone? My niece dyed her hair blue. I don't like it, but I don't have to. If young men want to wear saggy pants, I don't have to like that either, but it is really no big deal. Let them.
All things are not bad, a lot of things are good. I choose to dwell on the good.
Squawker complained about his postal service. My guy here in Radium Springs may be the best we've ever had. Give him a raise.
In two more months when football season is cancelled, you can only blame Trump and Kemp.
I hope the Mississippi legislators who contracted the coronavirus after refusing to wear masks all die gasping for breath on a ventilator. That Masked Man.
I hope that people that saw the Albany Herald story about three people testing positive for COVID-19 on a Delta flight from Atlanta to Albany read the complete story. They were talking about Albany, N.Y., not Albany, Ga.
I guess lightning does indeed strike twice since the same Cal Thomas column appeared twice in the same week in the Herald.
With Thursday's Supreme Court ruling, I had an image of 45 playing pinball. That little silver ball carried all his problematic fraudulent business and campaign practices. He kept the ball in play without the machine calling "TILT," but when it got down to the bottom of the board, those two well-placed flippers (Gorsuch and Kavanaugh) weren't able to keep the silver ball in play. His little silver ball will wind up in the gutter, as will he.
At this time, under these conditions and in this political environment, who in their right mind would even want to become a cop?
Don't listen to the chicken-little media or the whiney Democrats. Our great leader doesn't wear a mask, and I will always follow his lead. I'll start wearing a mask when Trump says I should. Until that day, y'all can just run and hide from the evil virus. I stand with Trump.
You asked some questions: Here are my answers. No, I didn't cash a stimulus check, my income was too high; did you cash your socialist check? Second, the taxes argument lost steam when Trump lowered it for the rich but raised it for the working class. Third, Joe Biden is much more fit to be president than the man who wants to date his daughter. And yes, I agree with Omar and AOC much more than I agree with Moscow Mitch and the CONservatives. Signed, Yours Truly
The Democrats must choose someone else to run for president. Biden clearly is not mentally able to handle the job. Even the media doesn't think so.
B.J., if you want people in your restaurants with their pants down around their knees, I will never eat there again.
Today's Herald: “Saggy pants laws criminalize the clothingwear and choices of young black men,” Young said during a Tuesday telephone interview. “In terms of these things, we see that (they) disproportionately affect black people — in crack cocaine sentencing vs. powder cocaine, saggy pants ordinances here and around the country." Mr. Young has low expectations.
The mask as a symbol of subjugation.
