If you choose to not wear a mask while out in public, just look in the mirror and imagine how you would look with a ventilator tube stuck down your throat. The choice is yours.
Trump stopped the Obama economy, now Gov. Kemp has dropped the ball trying to restart employment in Georgia. Tax collections are down, the legislature is cutting the state budget by 14% — education and state medical care will be cut — SMRs don’t even have a clue.
Ever wonder how it would be like living under the Chinese government working for 2-3 dollars an hour? To find out, vote for Beijing Joe this November.
The $2.2 trillion stimulus bill makes politicians proud. There are 330 million men, women, and children in the U.S.; the average household is 2.63 persons. A little math will tell you every man, woman and child should have received a stimulus check of $6,657 for their fair share. Instead each adult, no children, got $1,200. (under certain income). You don’t want to see where the 96% of the stimulus money went. Mad yet?
The Democrats better keep Biden locked in his basement. Every time he gets out, he steps on his tongue.
Three years ago, my 58-year-old niece was diagnosed with Sjogren’s Syndrome by a rheumatologist in Tennessee. Since then, she has taken hydroxychloroquine and zinc as prescribed. The medications treat inflammation.
I hope everyone practices safe habits as our state tries to open. I am feeling good, but you can’t tell I’m a carrier. I may stay home, but it’s my right to go to work, church, stores and restaurants because I’m not obligated to worry about other people’s health.
The rails to trails fiasco can be summed up in the usual one word: Albany.
Waaah! The Republicans won’t bail out Illinois, the most corrupt state known to mankind. Waaaah! The president is playing golf instead of hiding in the basement with Biden. Waaah! I lost the race for Georgia governor, so now I should be vice president. Waaah! The liberals and Democrats are showing off their complete lack of common sense again in our beloved Squawkbox. Waaah! Waaah! Waaah!
Vote by mail is a Democrat’s dream. Voter fraud to the extreme.
On Monday, a squawker blamed the president for the death of almost 100,000 from COVID-19 in the U.S. Who do we blame for the over 151,000 deaths in 2018 of Opioid drug overdose and alcohol and suicide combined in the United States of America.
If you think Biden would have done a better job with COVID-19, please be aware that he could do nothing due to his mental health, someone else would be making all the presidential decisions. Lord have mercy on this nation.
Voter suppression: The blind and low-vision community is being denied large print and braille mail-in ballots.
“Four arrested after raid of illegal liquor house.” Narcs, come by Broach Avenue and show me your 4.8 grams of marijuana valued at $120 dollars. I get the same amount for about $45 dollars. Call me, you have my number.
Everyone is so worried about people playing basketball and having cookouts. What about Walmart? It is packed with people not practicing social distancing.
