You people who are putting down these politicians only because they're not from the "right" party are so ridiculous. Here's an idea: Get off your laze a$$es and find out what the candidates stand for, not what party is paying their bills.
A high school student in North Carolina was stabbed to death and another injured. When are we going to pass laws banning knives?
Oh my! Friday’s editorial cartoon is more true and much deeper in profoundness than the illustrator’s intention. “Giving him (a fool, i.e. politicians) honor (an honest man’s vote) is no more than snow falling in summer.” (Prov. 26:1). Do as you wish, I’m done.
You sheep who refuse to think for yourselves can keep saying "Herschel Walker would be a better senator that Warnock" all you want, it is never going to be true. The latest revelation of Walker's abusive actions are scary. Do we really want another meaningless representative from Georgia -- like MTG -- in Congress?
Donald Trump and his sycophantic minions have been flooding the airwaves with the false claim that he "declassified" the hundreds of documents he took from the White House. In the multitude of court filings since then, notice how not one of them claims that the documents were declassified? Lie to Cult 45 all you want, but there's consequences to lying in court. Signed, Yours Truly
If Hershel Walker did all that to his wife, why isn't he at least a convicted felon or still serving time?
Isn't it amazing how apologists for a person who supposedly is a billionaire (doubtful) and who had the opportunity to lead the greatest country in the free world keep making excuses for him. He lies, cheats, is vulgar, and it now looks like he was involved in illegal espionage. And you people keep bowing at his feet. You're more pathetic than he is.
A person whose music knowledge wouldn't fill a thimble commenting on Hall of Fame worthiness? What a laugh.
There is no "both sides" to this, folks. Donald Trump is a traitor. He stole top secret documents, hid them, and refused to return them. He and the GOP then engaged in a series of lies (declassified) and an ongoing cover-up attempt. They tried to destroy the FBI and DOJ to save their leader. Criminal. The Equality Man
Walker is a much better choice than Biden puppet Warnock.
I've heard some local conservatives talking about Rev. Warnock's visit to Albany, making all kinds of comments to disparage things he said ... as if they were there. I was, and I know they weren't. Just sticking to the Republican playbook: Lies, lies and more lies.
By all means, let's elect Herschel Walker to the Senate. He can use all his FBI and local law enforcement experience to restructure our policing in the nation. Then we can get him started on rocket science. What a goober!
Decide as to the best candidates by educating yourself and not on Squawk comments. Begin by listening to Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., on the current wasteful spending by our government.
The Democrats think that the way to get elected is to coddle the criminals. They may find out in November the opposite is true.
