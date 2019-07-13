"Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me; I lift my lamp beside the golden door." Statue of Liberty. She didn't say that she'll put them in cages.
Remember the TV ad senior lady who complained about "Where's the beef" in the hamburger? The fast-food fish and chicken restaurants' products are about half, or less, meat, and the rest is fat greasy bread. But the heart surgeons will appreciate your business.
The women's soccer team proved that they could play the game, but then ruined everything with their political rants. I lost respect for them when the pink-haired chick disrespected our flag, our country and our president. She should just shut up and kick the ball.
Imagine the outrage from the family values crowd if President Obama had been in any way associated with a strip club. The howls would be heard all the way to heaven. The hypocrisy of the professional church people is appalling. I guess they’ve gone too far now to admit they have supported a sexual predator, a racist and a moron who cares only about himself and has the judgement of a 12-year-old.
Pastor told us plainly and clearly that he runs/he's in charge of the entire church, from his office. Meaning the pastor actually did steal an extra large sum of money from the church.
Hey, Fletcher, how about "stupidiotic," a double dose of your writing.
Henry Mathis calls the man charged in a fraudulent check-writing scheme "misguided." And, Henry Mathis wants to be mayor?
I recently heard a preacher in his sermon say: “Sin has gone from being shamed, to being ignored, to being accepted, to being celebrated.” That is exactly what is happening with gays and others. Let us not forget about the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah when God rained fire and brimstone on them and destroyed the cities and all the inhabitants. Genesis 19:24.
So the squawker thinks those complaining about things in the U S should leave the country. How about working hard against the problems and deficiencies here to make it a better country for all the people, not just the privileged?
I always read my wife's horoscope to see what kind of day I'm going to have.
The city should have included hand rails when they redid the "million-dollar sidewalk" along Pine. That is one of the dumbest designs I've ever seen. They're lucky there was no lawsuit in this sue-happy town.
Kathleen Parker, you failed to mention that good ole Bill said he knew nothing about Epstein. But after all the private jet trips together to the islands Bill went to talk about grandkids, I guess.
Fake American Democrats have proven that they hate the America founded by America's founding fathers and the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights and Constitution. Whether or not local Albany Georgia Trump-hating squawkers are that far left wing and unhinged is open to question, but as supporters of the Democratic Party they are at least fellow travelers and enablers.