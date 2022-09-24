Not one brick is as warm as a memory, Not one window sees the lessons of my soul. Your look and design is not your purpose, Your purpose was to provide education. Your goal was to serve the community with opportunity. You have served us well.
The HPC members who held up the wonderful Phoebe addition have proven how idiotic and petty they are. Avoid their businesses. How could they be so dang dumb?
What percentage of school tickets have they been able to actually collect? Also how do they identify the driver of these trucks with out-of-state license tags and no signage on the trailer? Herald needs to do a better job of reporting on this.
No, Fletcher, anyone who thinks those three governors are not doing the right thing, anyone who doesn’t support their Trump-inspired actions, is the a--hole. And that includes you.
The Jetsons’ “EEP, OP, ORK, AH-AH ...” thanks Albany Herald for the YouTube suggestion. I am a connoisseur of eclectic rock ‘n’ roll.
The water being turned into wine in the Bible was a miracle. Glory to God.
Remember the days when the top priority of students in the DCSS was education? Now they are saying it is the safety and security of the students. They were right. Change has come.
To the uninformed squawker who wrote that Freddie and Fannie were the cause of the ‘07 credit debacle because they coerced banks to lend to high-risk borrowers: Freddie and Fannie are conduits whereby banks can sell mortgages on the secondary market. Credit Default Swaps were the reason for the meltdown. Become informed and then squawk.
Sorry, squawker. Not on the cross and haven’t been on the cross. God sent his only son to go to the cross in my stead. Hallelujah. Thank you, Lord.
As one governor shared the burden of being responsible for some of 2 million illegal immigrants by sending 50 to Massachusetts, residents of Martha’s Vineyard protested, “You can’t do that to our future Democrat voters.” (As they ran them off the island.)
I wonder if Yours Truly, Equality Man and Vaccinated Man are one and the same person. It doesn’t matter, because I’m certain that all of them — whether one and the same or not — sit on their respective porches, collect monthly taxpayer checks, and watch racist MSNBC broadcasts all day.
Georgia is too good for Stacey Abrams. She needs to stay out of Georgia, because she hates our state. She needs to go back where she came from. Period.
Warnock works for all people of Georgia. He puts his thoughts together before speaking, which he does very eloquently. Walker doesn’t seem to get his thoughts together to even speak clearly. Warnock knows the work that needs to be completed. Walker doesn’t know that it’s going to take work to get things done.
To what length will they go with the deception and lies in support of their Messiah? The advertisement that is heard and seen a lot lately about Sen. Warnock is a fine example of the lies and deception. Only those that bow to their Orange Messiah believe Warnock and the Democrats are planning to tax people making $10,000 or below a higher tax rate.
