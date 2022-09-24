squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

Not one brick is as warm as a memory, Not one window sees the lessons of my soul. Your look and design is not your purpose, Your purpose was to provide education. Your goal was to serve the community with opportunity. You have served us well.

The HPC members who held up the wonderful Phoebe addition have proven how idiotic and petty they are. Avoid their businesses. How could they be so dang dumb?

