Unprecedented global militarization; cyber, political, social and racial fractional chaos; dearth of leadership; rampant fraud, and malfeasance. Mankind hellbent on its soon own destruction, with both will and want for it.
There should be a nationwide two-day “sickout” of all law enforcement personnel as a protest for calls to defund and abolish the police. Let’s see how that would go over with most Americans. It is time to fight back against all this ridiculousness
The sole purpose of the Democratic squad is to spread discontent in our country. I will say that they are being successful at it. This morning I see on the news that someone has killed eight and injured more at a Fed-Ex facility. Now Biden and the Democrats can take a bow. They are responsible for this.
Stacey Abrams should be held responsible for the crisis at our Southern border. After all, it was her hard work to get Biden elected that caused the crisis. If someone commits murder and you are a participant, you are just as guilty.
Bottom line: A confident and competent person wants to compete against the best on a level playing field. Whining, insecure and incompetent SMRs want to stack the deck. You're afraid because you know the blue gains of the last two elections will continue; there is nothing you can do to stop it. From the blue state of Georgia, Signed, Yours Truly
COVID-19 cases are rising in Florida. Another Republican governor has dropped the ball.
I do not see how in any manner, shape or form, my family profited from slavery. The plantation kind, the Middle Eastern white slavery, the sex trafficking slavery, or the child labor slavery. Why should I be expected to contribute to reparations to any of these groups? Now, if you want to bring up the Native Americans, there may be some justification.
You D.A.D.s are at it hard in the Thursday Squawkbox. Hillary wouldn’t have allowed Kung Flu because the Chinese would have been scared? The problem with AAs getting killed in interactions with the police is the police’s fault and not the sorry criminals who fight them? Democrats never fail to offer a full daily dose of bovine scatology.
Freddie and the Braves got fat and lazy over the break.
The Treasury Department revealed that Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, Paul Manafort, provided secret polling data and campaign strategy to a Russian intelligence officer, who shared it with Russian leaders, who hacked emails of the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign to swing the 2016 election against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
I want my 40 acres and a mule.
So former GOP Speaker of the House John Boehner says another Republican Congressman once held a knife to his throat? The Republican Party is turning into the Jerry Springer Show. That Masked Man
If you hate cops, next time you get in trouble call a crackhead.
Regarding the 13-year-old shot by police in Chicago: Where are the parents? Why is a teenager running around at 2:30 a.m. with a gun? The Chicago mayor should resign; she is doing nothing to protect the citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.