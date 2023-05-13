squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

The persistent efforts to do away with our 2nd Amendment by Democrats cause them to develop a bad case of “lockjaw” when it comes to explaining how they plan to take guns away from gang-bangers, felons who aren’t allowed to possess a firearm, and other thugs who have stolen guns. Making good people helpless won’t make bad people harmless.

School bus number 1708 really needs to slow down in the Old Dominion and Ashford area. That bus has been speeding through these neighborhoods for a while now. Someone is going to get hurt.

