The persistent efforts to do away with our 2nd Amendment by Democrats cause them to develop a bad case of “lockjaw” when it comes to explaining how they plan to take guns away from gang-bangers, felons who aren’t allowed to possess a firearm, and other thugs who have stolen guns. Making good people helpless won’t make bad people harmless.
School bus number 1708 really needs to slow down in the Old Dominion and Ashford area. That bus has been speeding through these neighborhoods for a while now. Someone is going to get hurt.
The Biden administration is trying to push us back into the days of “Little House on the Prairie.” Wanting to ban cars, dishwashers, wash machines, air conditioners. What’s next?
Those 35% of Trump supporters feel like they are victims because they have squandered their lives and now need someone to blame for their misery. They believe Trump can make life better for them.
Now that people with good credit are going to subsidize mortgage costs for those with poor credit, expect another real estate meltdown within two years.
Gun control freaks, rebranding lunatics killing their families as “mass shooters” isn’t going to help your cause. How about pushing for the return of mental hospitals and other methods that worked? It’s not the instrument, it’s the user.
Clinton Johnson is about as much a leader as he is concerned about anyone other than the special interest groups that he props up. He’s a phony, and the skeletons in his closet would fill a Halloween haunted house.
Over one-half of our ridiculous Dougherty County property tax goes to schools. With the murder of Antwan Penn by two 15-year-olds, 17- and 18-year-olds, do you think we are getting our money worth with those school taxes?
I love this area of the country, and I do all I can to support local businesses and our local government. But it’s getting harder and harder when the headlines every day scream about crime, corruption and divisiveness. Having the sorriest excuse for elected officials doesn’t exactly generate hope.
California is dreaming up its own demise. By the time they force electric vehicles on everyone and pay $800 billion in silly reparations, the state’s personal income tax rate will jump to 40% or higher. Who can afford that?
The “good guys” continue to use small children as target practice. It’s no longer safe to play hide and seek. The young girl who was shot in the back of her head was probably echoing Jerry Garcia as he wailed “Please don’t murder me” in the song “Dire Wolf.”
Consolidation has the potential to be a big positive step for this community, but you have backward-thinking, racist officials who are trying to hold on to what they conceive as power. Bad news for those of us who would like to see positive momentum.
It is very disappointing that the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs declined an invite to the White House this summer. UGA stated it was not feasible because of demands placed on the student/athlete. All of the football players must be enrolled in summer school at GMC.
