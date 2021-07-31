squawkbox@albanyherald.com
My input to Carlton’s email was sent back as undeliverable. Yes, some of the squawks are ignorant. But for the most part, it’s a forum to get/share different perspectives. If repeated untruths that Trump is the true president, the election was stolen from him, and COVID is a hoax are excluded, I’m all in.
With all of this Simone Biles withdrawal going on, I can’t help but think of Kerri Strug and her courage to perform with a injured leg to help her team win gold, then being carried off the floor by her coach because she could not walk.
As a local Albany business owner, I don’t mind supporting city services. But when the Dumpster charges go from $65 per month to $260 per month, it is absurd. When you call for an explanation, you just keep getting transferred around and no explanation.
I sympathize with the Herald’s delivery issues, and I appreciate their trying to find a solution through the U.S. Mail. But I’ve gotten only one issue of the paper via mail this week because our lousy mail delivery person only delivers when it’s convenient. The U.S. Postal Service is not the answer, sadly.
The lengths I go through to protect my health from a so-called hoax. Have a black light and ionizer in my climate-controlled home. Run the fan continuously. Got stuck with a needle twice. I wear a mask just in case those folks know what they are talking about. I sure don’t have the knowledge base to make an informed decision.
State Legislator Sims, I pray that the AH article on the food bank has “missing” information. However, assuming it’s correct, with all the vacant buildings in south Dougherty County where renovations could remove blight, why would you consider moving to Ledo Road from an area that has the most need for services offered by the food bank?
Hey, Carlton, why does your president want everyone to get the COVID shot and he continues to keep letting all of the unvaccinated illegals enter the country without masks? I guess he wants everyone to have the depopulation vaccine so that all that will be left are the illegals, and they can be slaves for those who have actually had the real vaccine.
Seeing as how your publisher is looking for ideas to improve the Squawkbox, here’s one I’ve suggested before: Give the Trump haters their own column. That way, the rest of us won’t have to wade through their tiresome, unending, repetitive, hate-filled crap every day. You could either put it in the comics section or the back page.
Just wondering, why didn’t the King family keep up C.B. King’s law office? now it seems they want taxpayers to restore it and make it a historical site.
In no way do I support the attacks on the capital on Jan. 6, but the first day on TV with those three or four officers making statements were practiced and read from a script. It was so obvious, Pelosi could have done better with her actors.
Well, it happened. At 4:30 p.m., the second day of the Albany Herald delivery by the USPS, the paper was a no-show. Not the Herald’s fault, because we have the absolutely worst mail delivery here.
