Black history is American history. John Lewis and Dr. King did not fight against the union of this nation. We became/are the United (not Confederate) States of America. This seems to be in doubt lately, given the assault on democracy by so-called patriots. A squawker’s racist rant and total ignorance was on full display.
Loved Doug Porter’s column about garden gnomes. Just starting my collection. I have a gossiping frog. Guess it wouldn’t make it in Doug’s garden.
I don’t blame Mike Sistrunk for settling for a nice sum of money. I do think Wheaton got off easy ... it’s because of his unwise comments (to newspapers, no less) that the whole thing came down. Sad that we’re not yet rid of these clowns, but elections are coming.
I have one thing to say, “Remember the Alamo!”
What does Donald Trump’s reaction to COVID have to do with the origin of COVID?
Do these lawyers who are supposed to know the law not know that state voters passed a referendum that did away with the immunity for elected officials? I guess they figured it out when they agreed to the settlement for Mike Sistrunk.
Congratulations, Mike Sistrunk. I hate that taxpayer money was used to pay off what Wheaton did, but you deserved to be paid for the way they treated you. We need to vote the bums out this year.
John Wheaton should have to pay the $250,000 to Mike Sistrunk. It’s his comments that started all of this.
Senate Jan. 6 commission spent 3.7 hours asking one general and one DOD person, who was not there, why it took 3.7 hours to approve deployment of Quick Response Forces to Capital riot after desperate call for help. Now we understand perfectly.
Please continue to run articles by Doug Porter as often as possible. He is very talented. I really loved his story on gnomes.
If James Pratt really wants to effect change in Albany, he should focus on reducing teen pregnancy, school dropout, gang affiliation and help young people navigate the education system so they can decide what to do in order to have a meaningful life that doesn’t require being supported by the federal government or marking time in prison.
So ... Fletcher, you don’t like to hear people start the answers to their questions with so? So ... could you be any more petty?
Keep up the good work, Tri County Memorial Team.
Young people do not need the vaccine, so stop the insanity and leave them alone.
The Albany Herald does not print a Saturday paper, and this Friday July 9th edition, with very little content, was almost like no paper at all. Come on, Carlton, you all need to make sure you continue to print more news in your paper.
I didn’t see Demetrius Young out doing any work during the clean-up in his ward. Guess he’s too busy trying to get his hands on some of that COVID relief money. It’s a shame that someone like this is a part of our city commission.
Thank the former president for making wearing a mask and getting the vaccine a political statement. As less than half of Republicans have gotten the vaccine, most of the new deaths from COVID will be unprotected former Republican voters.
