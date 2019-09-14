For $100/month plus a $10 HD box, cable consumers get six minutes of commercials for every 10 minutes of program content. Much is low-budget game shows or the same reruns that were accessed for free 15 years ago. Being overpriced is a fact; me being stupid is the problem.
Roger Marietta missed the candidate forum to attend a Post 30 Everlasting Ceremony honoring the 18 veterans who passed away last year. Tough choice.
Toys R Us, Sears, Piggly Wiggly, Harveys, K-Mart, Outdoor Outfitters and now Freds, with Walgreens looming on the horizon. The economy is great, isn't it?
We welcome more justice in the Good Life City. The shootings must stop.
I'd like to thank the city of Albany and American Legion Post 30 for the two memorable 9-11 ceremonies Wednesday night. These reminders of the terror attacks made me sad to think how divided as a nation we've become since that awful day.
My children have seen how Styrofoam, plastics and other materials are a danger to the environment. Glad to hear many fast-food chains are using biodegradable products. The kids have started recycling most of our garbage. It would be great if we all could recycle more for a healthier Earth home.
I find it hilarious how these squawkers complain about the so-called "Fake Christian Squawker," then they turn around and prove his point with their blind allegiance and excuse-making for Trump.
Trump's tax cut only helped the rich not the working man and woman. Conservatives still don't have a clue, and that is what Trump wants.
President Trump and his administration have established nothing of any permanence or durability to address and resolve the issues that are destroying our country. He seemingly governs (and tweets) to suit his own whims and fancies. His wins, policies and their lasting effects will come at a heavy cost for the United States.
I wish those who are putting up campaign signs would give some consideration to the guys that are having to mow the grass. You can bet I am not going to come back with a weed eater and trim the grass. I hope you will.
If the Democrats take over your health care, you will pay more, get less and wait longer.
That Indian woman has a good idea. Just do away with the Electoral College. So New York and California can choose our POTUS forever.
When a campaigner comes calling in person or by phone, ask them if they are picking up trash. Just think how doing so by all would help our city. I see Ward IV's commissioner doing that. I approve.
It does not matter if your school's team is 10-0 or 0-10, you should support the students of your school by attending sporting and other school events. And parents who don't attend should be ashamed of themselves. Get off your lazy butts and support (y)our children.
Forget what all these TV folks and poll-takers are saying about the presidential race. Trump will win ... he'd better, or there will be an uprising by people like me who support him.
People should wear brighter colors in general. They better know that cars and fellow pedestrians can't always see them.