"HBCU a black thing." (Not my words). "Golf is a rich white man’s game." (Not my words). Next to go will be ASU baseball.
I voted for Trump, but I certainly don’t agree with everything he says or does. The alternative was, and still is, much worse. To compare his supporters with a cult is ridiculous. Closer to actually being a cult would be the anti-Trumpers who still can’t accept the results of the election.
For the Trump crowd to chant to send someone home for criticizing the United States is about as un-American and hypocritical as any statement could be. Aren’t most Americans from somewhere else? And Trump’s campaign was built on his claims about how awful the country was doing.
Is there a reason Mr. Mauldin repeatedly refers to PCOM as the Philadelphia College of Medicine rather than it’s real name, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine?
Donald Trump must be re-elected in 2020. Otherwise, how is he gonna outrun the statute of limitations on his corrupt behavior?
You Democrats followed and supported your leader for eight years. We have the right to support our president. The best president since Double R.
ASU needs a registrar and director of admissions. Hire an old Darton person ... at least they get it.
So you're opposed to criticism of our nation? Anyone who disagrees with the way things are now should leave? But that's what Trump and MAGA are. He criticizes our country, and changes it, generally for the worse, certainly away from the Founding Fathers' ideals. This isn't what our soldiers fought and died for. He's the one who needs to go.
We didn't hire Trump because we thought he had a squeaky clean past. We hired him to sweep out the trash in our corrupt government. He's the only one with the guts to do it.
As a law-abiding citizen who is suffering with skin cancers, I would like to put tinted windows in my car. I have been told it is illegal in the front windows. I don't understand as I see many cars in the city with them. You need to make it legal or start ticketing these drivers.
The Georgia hand-held law is a joke because the law enforcement agencies don't enforce it. The worst of it is that most of the drivers texting are young kids, the worst drivers in the world. Of course, it would be hypocritical for Albany police to charge anyone since many of them text and drive as well.
The biggest problem the political left has is screaming "racist" when people do not agree with them. If I disagree with you, it is your ideology that I do not agree with, and that has nothing to do with race. I disagree with all races on certain subjects, but minorities seem to think it is always about race. How sad they are.
I love America, too, but as an American citizen, I have the right to criticize things I don't like. Like the Trump presidency, gutless Republicans, big pharma, and the insurance industry.
Ole Merle Haggard never mentioned color way back with "The Fighting Side of Me" song, and Trump didn't either, FCS. But you make everything racist with your hatred of the color white.
Dougherty Board of Education a "Quality School Board?" Definitely fake news.