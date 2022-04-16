I saw the picture and read the story in The Herald about the transportation center going up in Albany. Can you say boondoggle?
Stand up for your rights because the left sure as heck ain’t gonna do it.
I’ve been out to the U.S. 19 Dragway since the new owners took over, and they’ve made some great changes out there. I commend them and encourage those of you who like racing or fast cars to go and check them out.
If criminals obeyed all these laws enacted to control their access to firearms, the jails would be empty. Criminals, being criminals, ignore these laws. Only the law-abiding follow them.
At the intersection of Stuart and Doncaster, there is a crossing guard who never gets out of their car during posted school times.
Kindergartners and first-graders don’t need to learn about gender and sex. No wonder there are so many people that don’t know how to read or write.
I would gladly put up with Trump’s Tweets rather than having to put up with Biden’s Blunders.
Editors, does Pat-Riot really bring substantive issues to the forefront? Far too much of, shall we call it, “they, them” versus “he, she” since we do not know the person’s gender, but we do know the agenda appears too frequently in this space. Always the same, always lame. Just enough truth to wrap around the lie to bolster a distorted narrative.
I miss Tom Petty.
If there is proof of President Biden’s dealings with his son, then it’s time to start impeachment proceedings. Thieves cannot be president of America.
Squawker, name something Raphael Warnock has done for you or a piece of legislation he is a part of that has benefited you. You can’t. He hasn’t.
Advertising prescription products on TV should be illegal, because it makes people think they need them. If you go back to the time of advertising cigarettes on TV, and they made that illegal. I rest my case.
I was a lifetime Democrat, but after watching with disbelief the destruction of this country by Democratic leftists, I will forever vote R.
You’d think SMRs would be tired of lying and being exposed, but they know their followers are stupid enough to believe them. As I’ve said before, if you lie to prove a point, you have no point. You also have no honesty, integrity, intelligence or honor. Signed, Yours Truly
The Dukes of Hazard and the General Lee car are to be commended and revered? So you want to highlight sophomoric criminal behavior and a traitorous general? Let’s just disregard what this represents. Now what did you say about the Prius and revisionist history?
Everybody is so worried about the world and the war and inflation and COVID and all these other ills. There’s a simple solution to these problems: Bring the one honest man left in America — our true president — back and put him in office for life.
SMRs, word on the street is that all of the mature Republicans say Trump’s star has faded out.
The editor wrote about the dishonesty in the office of the presidency in recent years. We had one president whose word we could believe, but we voted him out of office in 2020.
