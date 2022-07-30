The welfare program in this country was designed to help “widows and orphans,” not sorry bums who won’t get off their lazy a##es and get a job. Let’s quit rewarding the sorriest among us and focus on helping those who need and deserve it.
Yes, it is a shame about military housing. It started with your boy Donny J and Republicans cutting the off-base housing allowance. It continued with Trump taking money from base housing and schools for his so-called wall.
Thank you, Mr. Cannady, for your letter to the editor. In these crazy times, it take real courage to speak the truth. Your words of truth are backed up by Bible verses.
When did Rose Mary Woods go to work at the Secret Service and Homeland Security?
Squawker, Kemp can let electric car manufacturers build 100 plants in Georgia, I will still be buying gas-fired ones. It’s my choice, not anybody else’s.
It looks like the city and county officials are whining over tax money to the point that they risk pi$$ing away $100 million. Without this money, this community that has a high welfare rate and is losing population daily will just dry up and blow away. I guess you clowns on the city and county commissions will show them.
Come on, Thursday’s editorial page was terrible.
Where have you gone Harry, Dizzy, Vin? Today’s sports commentators think, like some regulars in this column, that the show is all about them. They may have never held a baseball, basketball or football, but they spend hours on their outfits, jewelry, hair, makeup ... and that’s just the men, the women are even worse.
2,4,6,8 why don’t we consolidate?
All three Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices lied to Senators when it came to their opinion on Roe v Wade. Settled law they said. Liars. Anyone associated with Don the Con will lie on any issue.
SMRs are still trying to minimize the insurrection and Trump’s role in it. Their biggest lie was saying America was loved by our allies and feared by our enemies. I guess they forgot about other world leaders laughing at or mocking Trump. To paraphrase Dean Wormer from “Animal House,” uneducated and stupid is no way to go through life. Signed, Yours Truly
If you’re part of the 31% that believes Joe Biden is doing a good job, then I feel sorry for you and all the other far left-wing nuts.
There is a former deputy sheriff stumping for Stacy Abrams. He seems to be upset with Gov. Kemp’s gun law bills. How can an active or former law officer support defunding our police at a time where it is not safe to venture out in certain places? My thinking is he was terminated for insubordination.
We blame Joe Biden for the crisis we are in, but the truth is, it’s not all on Biden but the Democratic party, and that includes Raphael Warnock. But they are pushing all blame on Biden, throwing Biden under the bus. All Democrats are to blame for our high inflation and being in this recession.
SMRs, when unemployment is 9%, you can whine about a recession. But right now the economy is on cruise control. Happy days are here again, thanks to Sleepy Joe.
