I never thought a time would come when I poured more alcohol on my hands than I poured in my mouth.
I hope everyone is paying attention to the brewery in town that is trying to help in this crisis and to the brewery that just doesn’t care.
Thank you to the many great Americans that are donating their time, expertise and money to beat the coronavirus. We appreciate you.
The air we have to breathe in the Hickory Grove area probably rivals China's.
Trump's incompetent leadership is now on full display. He puts Kushner in a central role for the coronavirus work even though he has no medical background. Kushner said the federal stockpile of masks is not for states, yet the Strategic National Stockpile website explicitly states the equipment is for states to either use or for restocking stockpiles. Obama released 85 million N95 masks during the H1N1 epidemic -- he showed true leadership.
If the short-term Trump stimulus fails and we revert to a barter economy, all the hot women out there should know I have plenty of toilet paper.
The POTUS is not acting any more mature then he did during the election when someone told him he was acting like a 5-year-old, and he said, "He started it!" I think he is doing a "tremendous" job ... of acting like a 5-year-old.
All you Trump supporters should Google “oleaginous house ferret.” That’s O-L-E-A-G-I-N-O-U-S.
Albany's dirty secret we have heroin and meth dealers living among us who are thriving, making a living off someone else‘s misery.
I have taken eight naps and eaten 12 times, and it is still today.
Why is the malaria drug suddenly looking more promising than anything else at this point? Trump said it shows promise, but the mainstream media only tells what it wants people who are too dumb to think for themselves to hear.
The GOP should always elect a former governor to be president. Governors have more experience managing crises, not reality TV stars.
Cuomo did such a poor job protecting New Yorkers that they are all fleeing to other parts of the country to spread the COVID-19 virus to more people. Cuomo should have quarantined them.
After two years, the Mueller report clearly stated that there was no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, yet Steve Roberts has no shame in repeating the lie that Trump solicited help from foreign government to help him win. No wonder people have so little trust in the media. Democracy needs protection from journalists like Steve Roberts.
There is no such thing as an "ObamaPhone." The Lifeline program provides reduced-rate service for low-income citizens and was started under Clinton and continues with Trump. So get your TrumpPhone now.
It is far from being over. It will thin out the herd. Do everything you can to make sure you are a survivor.
When will the mayor finally address how embarrassing his little Internet troll buddy is, especially when it requires a video intervention and Op-Ed by the governor? It’s egg on our community’s face that we have such a psycho running wild on Facebook and our mayor doesn’t say anything to his “client.”
