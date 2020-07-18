The squawker foolishly claiming “All the virus-related deaths were caused by Trump opening up the country too soon” might prefer Biden as president even though, when Trump blocked travel from China, Biden ridiculed the move. How many more deaths would we have had with Biden running things?
Obama and Al Sharpton have stated if President Trump is re-elected they will leave America. All I have to say about that is I hope Sharpton pays his millions in back taxes.
To Yours Truly: I am bringing you some joy by responding to your squawk. I will have my joy in November when "Agent Orange" is re-elected.
Trump's incompetence in handling the virus has resulted in thousands of deaths. And you fake Christians are worried about flags and baggy pants.
I feel that the "saggy pants" ordinance should not be a commissioner concern. I feel like it is the decency of the individual not to want to walk around showing his or or underwear or bare behind. Home training. I am from the old school, and I don`t like it. We need to do more teaching (in our homes and churches).
We are the only country dumb enough to start a civil war because we are offended by the first one.
Conservatives like tough guys who are so full of chest-thumping bluster, so you'd think they'd like the Colorado governor who says people who don't wear masks are "selfish bast----" instead of wimps like Brian Kemp, who says, "Pretty please, wear a mask, but you don't have to." Go figure. That Masked Man.
The World Health Organization and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been targeted and sidelined by Trump. The president is doing a good job for Putin by blocking information and resources that help protect Americans. The pandemic will kill more Americans than Putin can have murdered on the battlefield.
Trump's life is all that matters.
OK SMRs, help me understand this. If what you say is true, you should be very afraid of the Democrats. According to you, Democrats were able to coordinate across all the nations of the world a disease that has killed 2 million people just to make Trump look bad. To believe that, you have to be really stu... Never mind, forgot I was talking to SMRs. Signed, Yours Truly
It is plain to see anyone born after the mid-1970s were born early. They came out of the womb before their common sense was installed.
No president can release dangerous criminals from jail. He cannot defund the police, and he cannot make laws to take away your guns. The people who can: your U.S. senators and representatives, governor, state senators and representatives, mayor, city and county council members, and your sheriff. Your decisions about who you vote for to fill these positions are the ones you should really consider carefully.
Young people complaining about having to stay in due to COVID-19 have never had to shell peas, butter beans, and shuck corn. We had to do this in order to have food to eat. No air conditioning, just a box fan blowing hot air. One black and white TV that picked up three channels. Maybe this is why they act as they do. Never had to sacrifice.
