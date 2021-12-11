On Jan 6th, lives were lost, blood was shed, law enforcement attacked and an attempt to stop our democracy all happened. Trumpsters who defend these actions and still worship Trump have no morals, especially if they call themselves Christians.
Karen Beavor, the CEO/president of Georgia Center for Nonprofits writes of the giving of Georgians during the GAgives Tuesday. She states 1,138 nonprofits raised $4 million. What she needs to explain is some of the exorbitant salaries the CEOs of these non-tax-paying nonprofits are paid with the money that is given. Her Georgia Center for Nonprofits is another nonprofit ... her salary??
Jussie Smollett should have been ruled guilty on all six charges. He knows he lied about being attacked, and the entire hate crime claim was a hoax.
The Biden administration continues to set records. Unfortunately, they are all bad: record inflation, record crime, record illegal border crossings, record low labor participation, record national debt, and many more.
The DC Christmas tree burner suspect is free on no bail. It pays to be a Democrat if one is intending to do something illegal. I would rather be a law-abiding Republican. Remember, if you don’t have the time to do the crime, be a Democrat and walk free.
Carping about Eggs Up’s gift to Lee County schools is typical of how too many in Albany view things. Always “us and them” ... keep pounding that wedge.
Every time I see Demetrius Young running his mouth for quotes in the paper or on TV, I think of an old song: “I see your true colors shining through.” That we put people like this in our government shows that we are headed for doomsday, sooner rather than later.
End property taxes for those over 70. Allow seniors to stay in their homes.
To the Republican: I finally get it. You realize you can’t spar with me verbally or intellectually. So to salvage what’s left of your declining manhood, you act like you want to fight. So now you can go around your trailer park and claim, “You see what I said to Yours Truly?” People like you are brave in the keyboard, but in real life you walk softly and carry no stick. Signed, Yours Truly
And while poor in the food deserts feast on snow crab legs for the holidays, I’m hoping to find chicken legs on sale since there’s no EBT help for me. Sad.
A classic case of someone promoted beyond their abilities to do the job: Kamala Harris.
Westover has always been one of the few “good schools” left in Albany. I guess principal Chunn is hiding out now, letting the gangs do what they want in the halls. And where is the superintendent hiding?
Trump said in an interview taking the 5th was a sign of guilt. All his criminals around him are doing that exact same thing.
I am sending you all a hug, as it is the perfect gift. It’s free; one size fits all ... and it can be quickly returned.
Biden has proposed new stringent COVID testing for international air travelers. He wants to double-bolt our front door and leave the back door ajar because of our open southern border that is crossed by thousands of untested.
