squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The problem with the concept of “this too shall pass” as a coping mechanism is that if there is no learning from it “this too shall happen again and again, and again.”
Surprise ending to Scott’s story. I also found it surprising he was 54 at the time.
Gas prices must not be very high in Albany. People are still zooming around 10 to 20 MPH over the speed limit and treating traffic lights like the Christmas tree at a dragstrip.
President Zelenskyy is unafraid of Russian tanks. Our President is afraid of questions.
Well, America has a new star on Russian TV. Tucker Carlson. And they don’t let just anybody say anything on Russian TV. Republicans must be proud. We’ve infiltrated Russian TV. What a genius.
President Truman said and meant it, “The buck stops here.” The recent string of presidents certainly has proven that wrong. “The blame game starts here” would be appropriate to them.
Thanks for sharing the picture of the Williams family on the cover of your paper. A beautiful family.
Pervasive talking point is that Putin underestimated Ukraine’s defenses and his military is in disarray. Word to the wise to the self-assured and naïve: Don’t underestimate him or Russia as a fierce, determined and formable adversary. War is hell; the 20 million Russian and 15 million European deaths of WWII is small to what is at risk.
Some of the homeless are real criminals.
Carlton, since you don’t like mean and hateful comments, and since you have called me out before, I will no longer respond to the mean and hateful Trump haters or your mean and hateful rants about Republicans. Nothing anymore but sunshine and lollipops. Just remember to practice what you preach, old friend.
Maybe we could understand the grand jury in Texas failing to indict Deshaun Watson if it had been one, two or three women bringing charges, but 22 women? Now teams are fighting to get him on their team and pay him millions. Has the NFL, along with the NCAA, lost all of their morals?
There was no reason to have the Keystone pipeline. It was going to pump Canadian oil through the U.S. to be refined in Louisiana and sold overseas not in the U.S. Remember how that natural gas pipeline from Alabama went through south Georgia to Florida? There was no benefit for south Georgia.
Trumpsters keep repeating the same lies that Biden and his son have done something illegal. During Trump’s presidency, why didn’t he have his handpicked Attorney General investigate these allegations? You Trumpsters are so gullible.
I read with interest Michael Hall’s love letter to Biden in your March 15 edition. I thought there were only three people who were Biden fans. I guess we found another one. Don’t forget, Michael, to spend $70,000 on an electric vehicle. Put your money where your mouth is.
Ukraine President Zelensky has proven to be a real leader for his country in stark contrast to Biden, who is too weak to stand up to Putin and can’t be honest with the American people. Blaming his problems on Putin, oil companies, or meat producers is just wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.