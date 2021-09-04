I honestly cannot understand how people, seeing the number of patients dying and suffering from COVID, can still defend their reasoning for not getting vaccinated. If you’re following a politician, you’re a fool. If you’re claiming that you’re concerned about rights, you don’t understand what that even means.
I’m all in for Herschel Walker to win in 2022.
Tell me you’re not a sheep following Trump blindly after you say Herschel Walker will be a “great Senator.” He has no qualifications ... zero ... zilch. Yeah, he did run over that guy in Tennessee as a freshman, and he did lead UGA to a national championship. But that doesn’t qualify him to serve in any official capacity. What a silly bit of business.
The loss of Dr. Inman is the loss of a great man. He did so much for this community. I’m one of those 9,000-plus babies he delivered, and I appreciate the care that he gave my mother. Godspeed, Doc.
Biden mishandled the southern border, he mishandled the Afghanistan thing and now comes Ida, and he isn’t able to handle it either. What do we need with someone that is useless?
Exactly when did America lose its sense of humor and tolerance?
I’m just a good Democrat, paying my taxes so millionaires and billionaires won’t have to. That Vaccinated Man
How any of you call yourselves Democrats or Republicans, given the pitiful performance of both groups now in office, I can’t figure. I keep up with what’s going on in the world, and I will vote in each election. But there’s no way in hell I’ll ever call myself Democrat or Republican. I’ll vote for anyone I think will do the job.
The present administration defeated our military capabilities in Afghanistan.
Let’s see if we can’t get Freddy Freeman or Matt Ryan or Dominic Wilkins to run for the Senate. Makes as much sense as Herschel Walker.
Did it ever occur to anyone saying “you’re taking a dewormer” to stop to think: There’s more than one use for Ivermectin? Or bother to look into the dosages doctors are recommending? I didn’t think so. A bunch of Google experts. How about having Phoebe tell us what they’re using as preventative and ongoing treatment for COVID.
Hollywood elites are trying to prevent Gavin Newsom’s recall. I guess they like endless lockdowns, high crime, endless wildfires, endless power outages, homeless people living in the streets, high unemployment, etc.
Phil Cody, I am amazed at your dedication to your profession, but more than that your dedication to your son when you lost your wife. We need more good folks like you. Best of luck in your next 40 years.
Our main objective in Afghanistan was to eliminate a home base for terrorists to attack us from, and we did that. Thanks to Biden, they regained their base and are the best armed terrorists in history.
You put yourself, your family, your friends, your co-workers and the people you meet in your community in danger by not getting vaccinated and not wearing masks. When you go to church on Sunday, consider that, as you try to convince yourself you’re a “real Christian.”
