I would like to thank Commissioner Bob Langstaff for not voting for the salary increase. If the work load is too much, you may need to look for something else. Choose not to seek another term; I think the city will survive without you. It was never meant to be a full-time job. The taxpayers are tired of carrying the load.

The Republican ads talking about big Biden tax increases on the middle class concerned me. I looked up the Build Back Better Act and the 2023 Fiscal Budget and all I saw was a 5% tax on incomes over $10 million. So I guess what I read in the ads were “Herschels.” That is to say things no literate person with access to a computer would believe.

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
