I would like to thank Commissioner Bob Langstaff for not voting for the salary increase. If the work load is too much, you may need to look for something else. Choose not to seek another term; I think the city will survive without you. It was never meant to be a full-time job. The taxpayers are tired of carrying the load.
The Republican ads talking about big Biden tax increases on the middle class concerned me. I looked up the Build Back Better Act and the 2023 Fiscal Budget and all I saw was a 5% tax on incomes over $10 million. So I guess what I read in the ads were “Herschels.” That is to say things no literate person with access to a computer would believe.
It turns out a home DNA test is not a good baby shower gift.
Commissioners want more money when all they do is increase everything for us. Let them know we will remember when it comes time to vote.
Improve our public health. Censor all news from Hollywood, I don’t care where Matt Perry used to buy pills or that Maya Rudolph didn’t have fun on Letterman 15 years ago or that Angelina is winning the court battle. Put a cork in it. The Patriot
About the squawker who said all the poll workers were Abrams supporters and that the scanning voting machine was broke. Got to be the most racist comment ever here. There are two back-up scanners in case the one being used breaks down.
It’s funny reading how these commissioners hem and haw about voting themselves a raise so that they don’t look so bad in the public. But I know that I, for one, will vote for anybody who runs against the current commissioner in my district when they’re up for re-election. And I’ll campaign for their opponent.
Can you believe it, our pro-life candidate Herschel Walker has paid for more abortions than Planned Parenthood?
FYI: The potholes on Old Dawson Road, especially across Doublegate Country Club, are dangerously deep. If speeding cars were to hit those deep holes, a serious accident could become deadly.
Democrats like to talk about election deniers, but Stacey Abrams is the queen election denier. Despite the New Georgia laws, Georgia set voting records for early voting. But queen election denier Abrams refuses to acknowledge she was wrong.
The Albany Police Department has become fat and lazy, counting on the illegal speed devices to do their job for them. They rake in the dough while sitting on their ever-fattening duffs; meanwhile real criminals are doing what they do without fear of being caught.
Why didn’t you ask the mayor for his take on the salary increase? He’s the one getting a $10,000 raise. Albany has gone from having one of the most productive cities in Georgia under Subadan, Hubbard and the commission before this one to being a bunch of money-spending do-nothings under Carter and Dorough.
Why isn’t Kemp campaigning about guns? That’s what got him elected the first time.
That’s right, city commission, do nothing about the pending daily fines for a screwed up sewage system, save that money to give yourself raises. If you don’t want to do the job for what it pays, don’t run.
