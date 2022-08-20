Equality Man is obviously a failed psychology major, while YT is a run-of-the-mill DAD. Both specialize in toxic discourse, denigrating fellow Americans with different opinions. Both are morally and intellectually bankrupt, as they resort to name-calling instead of presenting well-thought-out points, with never a fact behind them. Grumpy Old Marine
I remember in the movie “Good Neighbor Sam” the main theme was, when playing around outside of marriage, to deny, deny, deny. I wonder if that’s where Donnie T gained inspiration for his behavior. Or did he think it up on his own?
Hey, Albany, we can be for Phoebe and historic preservation. Think of our pride and the attention we’ll get when we work this out favorably. We are strong; we can do it.
You will have to carry your own food and water while in a voting line. Wonder if you can have a pizza and drinks delivered without getting in trouble?
Growing up, the Republicans supported law enforcement, but since Trump came along the Republicans are against law enforcement.
Congrats to Scott Steiner for calling out the negativity at the city commission meeting Tuesday and to all of the commissioners that voted to move forward with the Phoebe project.
Kids at 10 getting HPV shots? The only shot I got at 10 was a cootie shot.
The Chinese Triads partnering with the Sinaloa Cartel have killed 100,000 Americans with fentanyl just last year. Mass distribution is easy for cartels when their people can freely walk across the open border. Complete madness. The Patriot
SMRs, the Georgia state unemployment rate is 2.8%. Thanks to Sleepy Joe, everybody is working and getting paid. Republicans can’t say a word because they have been outplayed by Sleepy Joe’s leadership.
It was horrifying to see the Albany Herald publish a squawk that amounted to the bullying and body shaming of local students. The owners/editors/publisher should review journalistic ethics and standards and do better.
Isn’t it ironic that a reality TV personality, whose catchphrase was “You’re Fired” incited an insurrection because he couldn’t accept the fact that, by losing the election, he was fired. The Equality Man
It is good the Herald found Scott Ludwig. He writes interesting and truthful columns. Everything he said about 45 were true. Just go back and Google it.
There is only one Queen of Christmas, and she got that title 2,200 years ago.
Whatcha doing, Carlton, grooming Lefty Ludwig to take your place when you retire? Been considering cancelling my long-time Herald subscription for awhile now, and that would certainly do it. Go back two years; this country was humming along on all cylinders. Compare it to the travesty it has become under Joe Clown. Give me the two years ago.
Raphael Warnock said when he first ran for Senate that he would fight for the families. With these high food and gas prices and high inflation, he voted for these high-spending bills in the middle of a recession. Obviously Warnock did not put up much of a fight. We need to vote Warnock and his reckless spending out of office.
