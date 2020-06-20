Folks, an increase in COVID-19 cases does not mean an increase in deaths, it just means an increase in people testing positive. I have the chicken pox virus inside of me, but I have no symptoms because my healthy immune system shuts it down. A healthy immune system shuts COVID-19 down as well.
Help, help. Albany is being invaded by out-of-town lawyers. Seems like they have bought all of the commercials on cable TV.
We voted for Trump for real change in government, but we got embarrassment and shame.
Trump should rename his rally to "Trump protests" or "Trumps riots," then the fear mongering Democrats wouldn’t say anything about it.
Kneeling in African shawls in Congress, politicians garnering votes, raid government coffers to put their name on the next magnanimous BLM offering to the feeding frenzy of every budding and institutional nonprofit. Will the needy, suffering, deserving benefit or be changed by any of it? Too bad America will run out of money before it runs out of politicians.
With all these statues coming down, I wonder who Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis will vote for in 2020.
Did you fake Christians see Captain Bone spurs go down the ramp like a toddler? He also needs a sippy cup to drink water.
The police won’t bother you if you are not breaking the law is a myth. DCP and the Lee County Sheriff's Department will make up charges just to stop you.
Would be real interested in testing all those students who passed this year due to remote learning. Could prove real interesting. We can't even get some of those parents to feed their children breakfast, let alone make them do school work at home.
The color of a person makes little difference to most, but the culture and how it is on display to the public does. Hard to overcome historic violence and crime.
Hey, Walmart, you locked up the tools, I'm not going to spend an extra 30 to 45 minutes trying to find someone to unlock the display. I'm shopping at Lowe's and Home Depot from now on. Hate your self-check-out too. Y'all have gone to crap as a business.
Find it very ironic that the looters and rioters in Minneapolis burned down a new, under-construction, affordable housing complex. And the burning of the Wendy's in Atlanta put a lot of employees out of a job. Progress at its best.
Look and listen to the news these days, and you will be alarmed at what you hear. The Democrats and liberals want to take control of the country and rule with an iron rod. You do it our way or we will take care of you one way or another. If you want law and order, you had better vote conservative.
Terry Crews was spot on: White people can be Republican, Democrat or Libertarian, but blacks are expected to be just Democrats. In short, black people are not allowed to have a mind of their own.
Never saw anyone shoot someone running away in self-defense. First time for everything, I guess.
To all law enforcement: No matter what the news media reports, you are our heroes. We appreciate you putting your life on the line every time you go to work. Thank you for your service. You are in our prayers.
