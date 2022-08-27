Sunday squawkbox|
I have a friend looking to rent a house. For one house, she was charged over $100 just to fill out an application. She had an appointment to see the house the next day. Before she saw it, she was told that it had been rented to someone else. Her money was not returned. Is that even legal?
Sorry, Squawker, but continuing to follow a man who has time after time offered un-Christian comments and actions is not “following the word of God” ... no matter how many times you tell yourself and others that.
First, I would like to welcome the new director to Albany Recreation and Parks. But I have a question: Why do y’all make it so hard and difficult to register for your programs and events? I believe if you all got rid of the rec desk mess more people wouldn’t mind participating. Whatever happened to a simple registration form? Because rec desk is not simple.
I saw in the paper today that Sleepy Joe is going to hammer the GOP with his accomplishments. Does the teleprompter show a picture of where the hand-holding section is on the hammer?
What about the burden these colleges are to the taxpayer? It’s past time to stop throwing taxpayer money at colleges. Tuition will decrease if colleges have to stand on their own and learn to actually budget themselves.
Concerning litter in Albany/Dougherty County: This problem will never go away simply because of the resident makeup in Albany/ Dougherty. Most residents have no self-respect, let alone any respect for anyone else. Simply throw out your trash and dirty diapers for someone else to clean up. Empty your car while in a public parking lot says a lot about you.
Will past commissioners be put under the new pension plan retroactively?
If I had highly classified government documents at my house, I would be thrown under the jail. BTW, the former president is good friends with Putin.
Albany has had a problem with blighted properties for as long as I can remember. One initiative after another has really failed to make a dent in the reduction of such. I can’t believe it is that hard to find who owns the property. Sometimes who owns the property is the reason that officials refuse to act.
I feel like a sucker. I paid for college for my kids and grandkids, and now I have to pay for the people who didn’t work and save for their education.
I see SMRs are all up in arms about student loan debt. I have a solution: Biden should reinstate the PPP loan program because I don’t remember any SMR complaining about that. Then have students take out PPP loans, which will be forgiven, and then use those funds to pay back student loans. Problem solved. Signed, Yours Truly
Just like Elvis, Mayor Bo is taking care of business.
51 billion dollars annually to foreign countries for aide. 55 companies paid no Federal taxes. 3.5 billion dollars of aide to Ukraine recently (don’t get that money back). PPP loans to billionaires and M.T. Green, yet you itch about student loan forgiveness for some students. I don’t get it. Oh, have the PPP loans to the aforementioned been paid back?
