Trump has withdrawn troops from Syria to let Russia and Iran take over the Middle East. The state of Israel will be in serious trouble now. Will they get thrown under the bus? When will those so-called Evangelicals (fake Christians) realize that Trump has lost his mandate from heaven. Thanks to Bone Spurs, ISIS will be reborn and chaos will reign.
Carlton’s columns on generations being unemployed and dependent on welfare is realism not racism. The reality is that those on welfare are being paid to have more children. The only solution is enforced birth control to all those who are on government assistance. We have got to stop kids being born into single-parent environments, where they have almost no chance of ever becoming productive citizens.
Chad Warbington is an opportunist. He’s trying to turn Marietta’s mistake into a major issue. It’s not. It’s just a couple of signs that cost, what, four or five bucks?
Hard to believe that there are squawkers who defend Roger Marietta’s actions. Let’s see if the state attorney general agrees with them.
When the recipients of people’s kindness show disdain rather than gratitude for the things they’re being given, the people are much more reluctant to make such contributions. Another lesson our welfare folks should learn.
Oct. 29, 1971 ... We still love you, Duane Allman.
Republicans are having a hard time defending this president’s actions. What hypocrisy! Especially the stunt they pulled with the protest at the hearings. Trump lies so much, how can anyone defend his lies and actions, and look at themselves in the mirror? Trump doesn’t care anything about these senators, just cares about his own behind, which is obvious by all the lies he’s telling.
Way to go, Deerfield. Instead of teaching your students to always take the easy way, your move shows them that facing tough challenges is an admirable trait. Good luck in the GHSA.
The move by Deerfield-Windsor is one that should have been made a long time ago. You can only win so many hollow championships against underfunded, inferior opposition before they start to lose meaning.
In this brouhaha over stolen campaign signs, everyone seems to ignore the fact that very few of these signs are on personal property. Almost all of them are on public rights-of-way where, by law, they are not allowed. Maybe Code Enforcement should be collecting them.
Have you not said or done something in a moment of frustration that you wished to undo? I am not going to let Marietta’s mistake nullify his years of excellent service as Ward IV commissioner, the best in my 40 years as a resident.
President Trump will have to change the location of next year’s G-7 summit meeting because the whiny, crybaby Democrats were upset at it being at Trump’s resort at cost.
Better to mow the signs down with an SUV — then it’s reckless driving vs theft. However neither is prosecuted unless you’re a regular citizen.
The Democratic Party will not support Hillary Clinton for president in 2020.
Looks like Langstaff arrived late at the Rails-to-Trails party. Where has he been?