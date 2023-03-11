squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

A speaker at our state legislature asked his fellow representatives a great question last week. He noted that 43% of third-graders in Georgia are not proficient readers. But 84% of Georgia students graduate from high school. What kind of miraculous recovery do they make between fourth and 12th grades?

When at the polls next time, just remember that our current city and county leaders were more concerned about their own paychecks than they were about addressing how our roads become a terrifying NASCAR race track every night after dark.

