A speaker at our state legislature asked his fellow representatives a great question last week. He noted that 43% of third-graders in Georgia are not proficient readers. But 84% of Georgia students graduate from high school. What kind of miraculous recovery do they make between fourth and 12th grades?
When at the polls next time, just remember that our current city and county leaders were more concerned about their own paychecks than they were about addressing how our roads become a terrifying NASCAR race track every night after dark.
Squawker, if you mean Novak Djokovic, he’s Serbian not American. Why should he be allowed into this country unvaccinated just to play tennis? Yes, he’s a great tennis player, but also a jerk who thinks rules don’t apply to him. Next time, try ESPN instead of Fox News or Newsmax for facts about sports.
Carlton is the final result of every mistake he ever made.
Mr. Fletcher, perhaps in all fairness and in rebuttal to Equality Man’s own words that white Southerners were never entrained by Union soldiers, the true war crime story of The Roswell 400 Millworkers, women and children, could be acknowledged by everyone out of respect for the dead.
As always, I so enjoyed the Empty Bowls event this week. I also enjoyed The Herald’s write-up about the event because, as the story pointed out, Empty Bowls is as much about a sense of community as it is raising money for deserving nonprofits.
Don’t fall for it America. The only reason Fox News is airing this Tucker Carlson nonsense is that they would much rather have you talking about that than talking about how they knowingly lied about their 2020 election coverage. They desperately need to steer the conversation away from the Dominion lawsuit. The Equality Man
So just how much does this new ASU trail cost and, more importantly, who is paying for it?
Tonight I watched the Netflix documentary “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared.” I wonder, why does a plane have the ability, built into the system, that allows the pilot or copilot to totally switch off any way that the plane can be tracked? It does not seem that pilots should be given that opportunity. A plane should always be tracked.
Please keep having the Outdoor Expo. We need enjoyable events like this in our community.
Do these people who take pot-shots and impugn the integrity of individuals who comment on this post not realize that, by sending in such comments, they have become part of the group they put down? There’s irony, and there’s lack of self-awareness in there somewhere.
One of the funniest things about the Squawkbox is picking out the squawkers who are obviously repeating the talking points they heard on conservative radio and on conservative social media. They lack the creativity required for an original thought, so they repeat the same tired diatribes, word-for-word.
Squawker we knew that Ossoff and Warnock would vote for radicalism before they were elected. That is why they should not have been elected. Will we ever learn?
Lately, have you noticed that people your age are much older than you?
