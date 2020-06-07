Thank you, Mayor Bo Dorough, for your speech on Thursday. As an African American female in Albany, you made me proud to have you as my Mayor.
The results of the Trump Virus late response? Over 38 million American workers out of a job. Almost 100,000 Americans dead. While he plays golf, Americans die and children go hungry. What does evil look like? Honest God-fearing Christians know and recognize it. Do you have the courage to stand up and say “enough is enough — we need a real leader, not a TV showman?”
Facts for thought: The opioid crisis and its horrible effects mostly come from Perdue Pharmaceutical Co. owned by the now disgraced Sackler family. They knowingly over sold Oxycontin all over the country to pill mills and organized crime members for billions in profits with complete disregard to public safety and welfare. Mostly during Obama’s eight years in office.
Joe Biden says he seeks to combat racism. He will need to start with himself.
I am proud of Albany and the organizers of the demonstration on Saturday and am very thankful that this protest remained peaceful. I loved the quote by Brenda Battle: “Let’s show the world how we do things.” Thanks to the organizers and all who participated for proving that we can stand together as a community and protest in a peaceful manner.
Pay attention to the cities that are having the destructive demonstrations. They are all Democratic-run cities. They either don’t know what to do or just don’t care what happens. It proves what a squawker called them: “DADs.”
Did you notice who made up the rioters? All Bernie Sanders supporters. Young left-wing millennials fueled by Democratic governors and mayors determined to blame President Trump. So sad.
Of course, the three people headed toward the “peaceful protest” with guns weren’t a part of the harmonizing event. At least the Chinese virus scam has dissolved in the media. The sad part was the family in Minnesota that got non-lethal projectiles shot at them while on the porch by the cops and the business owners beaten to death by antifa rejects, AKA Yours Truly friends.
Obama was the top man for eight years and did nothing for race relations in this country. I could care less about his opinion now.
Don’t let CNN fool you. There is a serious movement in this country to overthrow the government. The rioters in black have means to intercept police communications and to protect their own. Molotov cocktails and sophisticated plans are part of their modus operandi.
Minneapolis mayor tells rioters looting and burning his city to wear masks and practice social distancing. Shades of Nero.
Why is it OK to form large groups to demonstrate and march but not to attend church, parties or outdoor entertainment? I guess the COVID scare fizzled when the protests started.
Isn’t it amazing how black lives don’t appear to matter when a black is killed by another black. Black lives only matter when they are killed by a white person or a police officer. All lives should matter all the time, regardless of who they are killed by, there should be no double standard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.