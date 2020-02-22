God bless America. Where else can a billionaire spend $480 million dollars running for an office that pays $400,000 a year, and then get trashed on national TV by millionaires. What a country.
SMRs don’t even know that Trump’s tax cut is not paying for itself — Fox News will never tell that secret.
The squawker who doesn’t know the difference between fluctuating and flatulence probably isn’t qualified to judge whether Trump should have pardoned 26 people or not. Incidentally, Obama pardoned almost 2,000 people during his presidency.
Code Enforcement officers need to get the gentleman to move all those trailers that he hauls cars on off the corner of Slappey and Temple and put them in the proper parking lot. This is a residential neighborhood, and it’s becoming an eyesore. He’s started to park cars there that are not operating. Also, you can drive down Slappey and see it. I don’t blame Copeland Insurance for moving.
In response to the squawker who called me out for stating the results of a consulting firm’s report on why so many students left ASU after the Darton merger. Please go to collegefactual.com and read how ASU‘s educational quality places it among the worst-ranked colleges and universities on their list. Continue reading and you will learn how collegefactual.com concurs with the report commissioned by the Board of Regents. I know, the truth hurts. Sorry.
It is bad enough that the police in Albany don’t give tickets to people that won’t turn their lights on when its raining, but today I saw a police car with no lights on when it was pouring.
To all Squawkbox readers: Know that Yours Truly is an original and has never posted prior to 2019. I’m glad that others are posting against the SMRs as well, as we have to let them know that the Squawkbox is not their personal playground. Posting here is just the beginning, though. We also have to take this to the ballot box to get that Demon Seed out of the White House. Let’s take this from “Squawkbox to ballot box.” Signed, Yours Truly
I like what Mott the Hoople said in their song: Who needs TV, we’ve got T. Rex.
OK, just what the heck do you mean by SMRs? I know you aren’t referring to Small Modular Reactors, which I found on Google. Just want to know who you at least think you are insulting. Difficult to ascertain the insult when one doesn’t recognize the abbreviation. Or are you just too lazy to type it out? Or don’t believe your spell checker can correct all your errors?
Michael Kennedy’s tireless fight for freedom touched countless lives, and it also saved “High Times” magazine. And a quote by Kennedy: “I will always defend people charged with dope because I want to undercut the governments political base and their use of dope as a phony enemy. The enemy’s not dope. The enemy’s the g--damn police force.” R.I.P., Michael Kennedy.
The SMR squawker is just like the Fake Christian squawker who seems to have disappeared from the Squawkbox: Their songs always remain the same with no substance. (P.S. I am not a Republican.)
