Yeah, right, squawker. The same Constitution that you cite said President Obama had the right to appoint a new Supreme Court justice. But McConnell and his cronies in the Senate blocked it for almost nine months. Was McConnell “doing his job” then, or is he not doing it now? Which is it?
Daniel Del Vecchio in the Monday editorial was an absolute awesome and truthful read. “If we get our hearts right with God, getting along with each other (will follow).”
We have received an answer to Rudy’s investigation into Hunter and Joe Biden’s corrupt acts in the Ukraine. But the answers have not come from Rudy but rather a Republican investigative committee. The Republican Senate investigation has found no evidence that either Joe or Hunter Biden did anything wrong. They did find that Trumps Energy chief, the ex-governor of Texas, did commit some corrupt deals.
Until the police quit looking the other way because a criminal is the son of a friend, the problem will only get worse. It doesn’t take a consultant up North to figure it out. I just saved the city $68,000.
Have the Republicans been tricked into giving Loeffler’s Senate seat to the Democrats? It will be Collins’ fault if it happens.
Our system of government has predominately given greater power to the federal government. The Senate was created to circumvent that power, yet they are kowtowing to the president, ensuring him that his nomination for the Supreme Court will be confirmed. Is there not a Senate member, or any elected official, who is independent, trustworthy and dependable?! Where have our heroes gone?
John Ossoff and Joe Biden are puppets of China. Is this what you want for America? I don’t, and I am sure you don’t either. Use your vote wisely. .
Yes Joe, you will have been lucky when you find you have lost. You can’t handle it Joe. People will see this when you and President Trump meet. Don’t be mad when you lose. Thank whomever you need to thank. Enjoy the rest of your life.
Yours Truly talks down Republican presidents once again. He writes about how a Republican was president when 9/11 happened and the thousands of deaths, and hundreds of thousands of deaths from COVID-19. Wonder why Yours Truly didn’t mention that we had a Democratic president when the following wars were declared and 130 million people died: World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War.
I happened to be watching TV last week with an Albany lawyer, a man of honesty and character, held in high regard by all. One of those suing lawyer commercials came on the TV. He shook his head and said, “This is what my profession has come to.” The lawyers do not mind looking like fools on TV, begging you to call if you have an accident. They have no dignity or self-respect. They are clowns.
Seems our local law enforcement, DA and judges are unwilling or incapable of solving the chronic crime problem. Bring in U.S. Marshals, the FBI and the National Guard. They will round up the “gangbanger punks” and ship them off to a detention center hundreds of miles away. Then Albany can prosper.
