Donald Trump, a "Man of God?" Don't make me gag. Let's see: serial adulterer, habitual liar, narcissist, stiffer of contractors, environment destroyer, to name just a few. All the sterling qualities I'm sure the Good Lord is looking for in a president. If God appointed Trump to be president, I'm sure it's only to show us how low we've sunk.
Albany city public works employees are glad to do anything they can do to keep our streets and alleys clean and beautiful, so long as they never under any circumstances have to leave the seat of their motorized vehicle or equipment.
Let's be clear about one thing: Mitch McConnell represents one group and one group only, the richest 1 percent. He cares nothing about the rest of us.
What does a Trump Christian think? "Our president is the chosen one of God." What do you other Christians think?
Wow, Fletcher, your column about answering ladies' questions about baseball (of two weeks ago, no less!) sure stirred up a hornets' nest across the country. Guess these Northern women don't exactly appreciate your sense of humor.
Aspiring young NYT reporter garners self-serving publicity discrediting Trudeau in disclosure of 20-years-past brown face school party photo. The discrediting of character is, however, upon us, who by sensationalistic gossip, attempt to retrofit our present opinions and paradigms on fragmented long-past events taken out of their true historical context. It makes us feel better. Or does it?
Don't forget to mention all the speed bumps that we can credit Roger Marietta with in the Lake Park area. I hope he is satisfied.
Democrats continue to prove they are a party of fools. Biden can't keep from making gaffs every time he speaks; Warren rails against millionaires, yet she made a fortune teaching a few college classes. Bernie also made millions while working in Congress. Term limits are needed badly.
As the Dawg days of summer wind down, the Lake Park Co-Ed Streaking Club is inviting everyone to celebrate the Bulldog victory Saturday night with a streak through Lake Park on the new paved roads in Ward IV. Meet at Lake Loretta at the old oak tree between the two new lights a half hour after the game. (Only a good pair of running shoes required.)
Carlton and the Trump-haters don't get it. I voted for Trump, I don't worship him or anyone else, except Jesus Christ. I have no desire to live in a socialist country. He was the only choice I had. I will do it again.
It looks like the Lee County pothole crew is on permanent vacation. Potholes are turning into craters and need to be fixed where the repair will last longer than a few weeks.
Not sure why albany is so "proud" of Albany State. The banners on the light poles are an embarrassment.
California, especially the cities, no longer has a middle class. You're either wealthy or you're homeless. Just like the hippie/drug/anarchists culture migrated out of California to the rest of the nation, the wealthy vs. the homeless culture will too.
You don't seem to have a problem with Beto's f-word laden speeches do you Fletcher?