...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal
Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes,
Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla,
Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Madison and North Walton. In Georgia,
Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook,
Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes,
Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas,
Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
