I notice the Herald always includes a little picture of the columnists who write for the paper. Why don’t we have one of Will Thault? I enjoy his writing and would love to see what the man looks like.
Insolent and shallow-minded out-of-state squawker, you have come to us with very poor manners. WALB has served our community very well over the years. And unlike you, they are doing something to better themselves and deliver a better product to the residents of SOWEGA. Your pre-paid bus to California leaves at 9 a.m. sharp. Don’t be late. The Patriot
Squawker, you’re right, climate change is very much real. Our planet’s climate is constantly changing. I should’ve said, “Man-made climate change is a theory” because it very much is a theory.
Mr. Carlton, see what you can do when you stay out of the political arena? Very fine article about reading. Our reading tastes are as far apart as our politics, but that’s what makes the world go around. I can no longer read 3-4 books a week because of a slight vision problem, but I usually have 3-4 of different subject matters started at any given time. Reading has been a life-long joy.
I’m a loyal reader of Editor Fletcher’s columns, and I also enjoy the columns of local writers like Gail Drake, Will Thault, Scott Ludwig, T Gamble and stories by local folks like Doug Porter, David Dixon and Donna Anderson. (Plus, I love, love, love Ulf Kirchdorfer’s photographs!) Thank you, Herald, for allowing these “citizen journalists” to contribute.
2021 has been a much better year than 2020 ... let’s just hope 2022 is even better. Happy New Year, southwest Georgia.
SMRs, I got my Booster shot the other day. Every time I go into my kitchen, all of the spoons start attaching to my body.
Taking down two SMRs with one squawk: I only speak truth. Look at the unemployment rate under Biden. I’ll mention his other accomplishments right after you list Trump’s. Truth only please. Gun squawker, your squawk proves you are a weak, powerless individual who only feels powerful when armed. A gun does not make you a man; your need for one makes you a punk. Signed, Yours Truly
Manchin: the very rare Democrat who has sense about cents.
I read all the mean things people say in this forum about Albany, and I see that it’s no wonder we have an inferiority complex. I happen to love this community and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.
Way to go, Lee County! You have shown with your stewardship what good government can look like. Still, I wish you hadn’t treated Mike Sistrunk so shabbily, and I wish you hadn’t kept feeding us that bull about the hospital. Still, I appreciate your work on our budget.
I wish all squawkers and squawk readers a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! We may not all agree on our politics, but we can agree to be civil to one another. Great New Year’s resolution.
YT, people come at you because you espouse totally ludicrous ideas. The so called “projection” is exactly what Democrats have done since hanging chads in Florida 20 years ago. You have it backwards, Bubba.
