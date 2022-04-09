squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Isn’t it sad to hear supposedly dignified members of our government admit they gave the current Supreme Court nominee a difficult time because “y’all did it to our nominees”? Children are more mature. (Nyah, nyah, nyah) And these are people making decisions on trillion-dollar matters. Wow.
I don’t get why you ask how Abrams got her wealth but hadn’t ever addressed that of Trump, Kemp, McConnell, etc. By the way, did you know Abrams has a best-selling book out now? Of course, you would not. It wasn’t featured on Fox News. Another Republican hypocritical musing.
Following willingly in blind stupor, Russians praise Putin in his murderous wantonness. Choosing to be led rather than to reason, we too god-laud, honor and lavish lesser self-serving men who under acronym names and prefixed title, stand as though pre-eminent, tipping champagne glasses in mansions, and riding us in tractor-pulled wagons.
Not only did Herschel Walker lie about graduating from UGA, he also claimed he was his high school’s valedictorian. This from a man who can’t string two sentences together. And that’s without mentioning the rest of his “history.” He may have been a great football player. But a Senator? Come on, man.
The very best thing that USPS has going for it is the “Johnny Cash” commercial. The service they provide is horrible, which doesn’t seem to get any better.
I knew the economy was bad when my wife got a pre-declined credit card.
Ah, opening day of MLB is finally here. Yes, I thoroughly enjoyed watching the South Carolina Gamecocks and Kansas Jayhawks win the NCAA championships. As well as the games leading up to them. But now it’s time for the Boys of Summer. My ideal World Series matchup is Yankees-Braves. Bring it.
Every time an individual is given a deal to escape charges, the person — be it prosecutor, police, federal officer — who makes that deal should be held civilly liable for any future crimes that released individual commits.
Bless his heart. Liberal news commentator Juan Williams is upset because new Supreme Court Justice Jackson received “only” three Republican votes. Searches don’t show Williams being bothered when Justice Barrett received only one Democratic vote. Or when Justice Kavanaugh received only one Democratic vote.
I can’t understand what I am seeing in Washington these days. Unqualified people in every position with this White House administration. We need strong qualified leaders, not some group that lies to low-information voters just to get their votes and then does nothing.
Here is a thought/question: Name one black leader in this town you believe is doing a great job for this community. That person has to be from a political party other than one you belong to. The silence is deafening, why? It’s your story, tell it the way you like. You cannot relate to what you don’t know. You will not know if you do not want to relate.
I recently needed some information from the Probate Office and was assisted by Ms. Delmar Hope. She was pleasant, thorough and efficient. She provided first-class service.
