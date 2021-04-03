MLB All Star Game was pulled from Atlanta because the powers that be don't like that Georgia wants to ensure that every vote that is cast in the state3 is a legal vote. I say good riddance.
Maybe somebody needs to explain to the squawker about gerrymandering. The majority party (Republicans) re-established district lines in districts like the second, packing them with as many black residents as they can, so that they can have majorities in more districts, assuring -- often illegally -- their continued dominance of state politics.
I don’t have to fly Delta, and I certainly don’t have to drink coke. As far that as that goes, the professional sports can leave as well.
Gov. Kemp is lying between his teeth when he describes the new law pushed by Republicans as "expanding voter access."
My circle of friends are business owners and professional people, most native to this area. Almost all are college educated and have been successful. They are all good citizens and raised fine families. I am amazed that none of these people, nor their families, watches national news anymore, online or on TV. We are in a very sad period in our country.
A halfway house for criminals in one of Albany's finest neighborhoods? Wow.
I would like to read more from Bill Crane.
Stupidity, laziness or just a follower: Read the voting law. It does not require anything more than boarding a plane, buying liquor and buying a gun. If you do not have any form of ID, then you can't do any of those things. A citizen has an ID that was issued by the state; a person not registered or trying to vote illegally does not need to vote.
I see ASU is back interfering with traffic on Radium Road again.
To refer to a hate crime as “totally ludicrous“ and an invention by the left reeks of entitlement. You have either never been on the receiving end of such treatment, known anyone who has, or apparently don’t care. And since when is “taking the moral high ground” a bad thing?
Many lies are being told about the new Georgia voting law and many CEOs are condemning it without reading the bill.
George Floyd's nephew says the family will continue to push for social change and justice. Does that mean they will fight against domestic violence, opioid use and the passing of counterfeit U.S. currency in minority neighborhoods?
These people who are against Georgia's new voting law, apparently haven't even read the law. The new law actually benefits all voters, extends voting hours, no more signature matches, etc.
I refuse to accept that, unlike Joe Biden and Stacy Abrams, minorities are helpless and stupid. They need ID to get welfare, cellphones, a bank account, a library card, social security, Medicare, alcohol, rental property, medical help and a job. But liberal elitists somehow think they can get all this without an ID?
I wish the feds or Georgia would hurry up and legalize marijuana. I’m a 66-year-old Republican veteran who’s going to need it to cope with the destruction of this country by the communists in charge now.
The Masked Man is living proof that you can’t fix stupid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.