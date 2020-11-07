Happy birthday, Marines. OORAH! Point of the spear.
I think that it is wonderful that almost all people in Dougherty and Lee Counties are doing the right thing by wearing face masks; however, everyone should remember that your mask must cover both your nose and your mouth to be effective.
The Carlton Breast Center on Meredyth is fortunate to have two of the sweetest, most caring ladies working at the front desk. Yesterday, Toni Briley and Marilyn Lewis treated me so kindly. Melissa Causey was my technician, and this turned out to be not such a painful, dreaded experience. Thank you, ladies.
I found the talk — and the story — about the Business Court in Georgia to be most interesting. Judge Davis was very informative and engaging. Thank you, Judge Hodges, for bringing him to southwest Georgia. It’s good to see you haven’t forgotten your home.
Raphael Warnock said it like he thinks. Washington will look after you. Government health care and more government handouts. Raphael will make sure you have no incentive to work, just hold your hand out.
I think the new garbage collection service is doing an excellent job. They took on a huge challenge and have met it head-on. Dealing with them has been very easy, and they have gotten my garbage weekly like clockwork.
My computer beat me many times at chess, but it was no match for me at kick-boxing.
Did people really call the police because of the squawk in Friday’s paper? It was obviously a poignant ode to the young people who are needlessly dying here. Have we reached a point where there’s a gang member behind every tree?
I know the election has been front and center for most of us, but the way folks still go around Albany maskless and stand too close to others, you would think the coronavirus is over. Lest we forget: More than 9.4 million Americans have contracted it, and over 233,000 have died from it. On Wednesday alone 100,000 new cases were reported.
I am of the age that I can remember when Khrushchev ruled Russia. He made a statement saying communism would rule America without having to fire a shot. Getting closer each day that passes.
I may have lost my vote for president, but I will soon be able to leave my home. Biden has a sure cure for COVID 19. I can hardly wait. I am so tired of this quarantine that I have been under for months.
OK, now is the time to do away with school tax for property owners 70 and over, Dougherty County. This is ridiculous.
GOP lay fatally flawed, wounds of its own undoing. Dems will now eat the seed of next year’s harvest, then under some false banner and creed of suppression and blame, the squad will protest and pillage for the lack of free bread.
Thanks to Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties, Georgia has become the most corrupt state for voting fraud. Too incompetent to count voting ballots correctly.
Are we supposed to call a doctor if an election lasts this long?
I find that those insurance ads featuring a half-man half-motorcycle very disgusting.
Does Mitt Romney think he can be president some day? He should join the Democratic Party.
