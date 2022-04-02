Chip shortage? ... Publix has lots of chips.
Suppose you point a gun at the police and get shot. You are a victim of your stupidity, nothing else.
Please show us the exemplary law opinions that Thomas has written. For 30 years, he could not even formulate questions for any of the lawyers petitioning the court. Yes, for 30 years not one question from this so-called qualified judge. You see what you want and you say what you do not see.
We added 400,000-plus jobs last month to add to the 11,000,000-plus jobs we cannot fill. We don’t need more jobs. We need workers.
Five million is pocket change for Blue Cross/Blue Shield. A full investigation is needed going back decades. Serious jail time is needed, too. Anything less is just another kickback and slap on the wrist to help the insurance industry instead of the premium payer.
To the squawker who complained about the national debt being over $31 trillion and blaming the Democrats. Hate to tell you this, but the debt increased most ever under your boy Donny J. ... Tax cut for wealthy, space force and other useless programs.
Spring is here, finally. Go to the nursery, fire up the grill, sit on the patio, teach some kids to fish and relax your mind. Thank those who protect our rights to air our opinions with no questions asked and no threat of government censure. Thank you, veterans, Thank you, Squawkbox. The Patriot
The mail drop box at Lafayette Post Office was full again after 5 p.m. My letter with a check enclosed would not go all the way in. It has happened before.
It is always interesting to see the comments on racism by covert racists. As an example: Why the constant haranguing of the coroner? He is at an accident because there was a death. As the coroner, a public servant, should he not aid the community in noting how to prevent accidental death and promote public safety? Again, his job, remember?
You people blaming the gas price increase on the president should do a little more than watch Fox. Oil producers are not utilizing leases that are in place because they can extort more money out of Americans by keeping production down. Maybe get off the couch now and then and find a true news source.
So will smith was “asked” to leave the Oscars after he slapped the MC. And he refused? How is it that when cops ask you to leave and you don’t, you don’t get carried out?
The Democrats just mentioned that beginning in May they will be dropping the gas prices for six months to help us. Guess what? That’s just before mid-term elections. They need the low-information voters. Wonder what happens after the election. Think about it.
Biden states that Putin cannot be allowed to continue as Russian leader. Funny, Americans and the rest of the world feel the same way about Biden and Harris. Both leading their countries to hell and ruin. Bets taken on who and what country will survive the longest?
A CNN guest argued that the solution to skyrocketing gas prices was to “simply use less gasoline and diesel.” No, the solution is to let us produce our own oil and become energy independent.
