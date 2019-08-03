“Guilty until proven innocent” should be the new motto of the country. We have become so PC it makes me sick.
Chad – I bought what you said during the last race, but not this time. You have not had one positive thing to say about our city since you lost. You are a “Debbie Downer” and appear to be a very unhappy person. Learn to smile.
Congratulations, Mr. Dyer, and the Dougherty County School system for your successful start to the new school year.
This new charter school sounds amazing, but is it too good to be true? I plan to look into it further, but it sure sounds like something that would be good for our community.
Hey, Fletcher, I got one of those porn-site emails, too. Like you said, if you're not worried that they have something on you, the emails are actually quite funny.
When will ASU release the results of the CAR study?
Seems like Chad might want to look for a job with engineering as much as he keeps telling us his background.
All the back-to-school giveaways and bashes, Christmas presents and free meals still don't address the problem of poor parenting.
Mr. Warbington, thank you for stepping up and running against Mr. Marietta. He has done very little for our ward, just put up speed humps around his own neighborhood. We need a commissioner with vision that represents everyone.
I would like to know why WALB continuously runs their testing between 1 and 2 p.m. that interrupts the program several times? Can't this be done at some other time? And, yes, I am trying to watch "Days of our Lives." That is the only reason I watch this station.
We love America. We're not leaving it. We're sure not leaving it to Trump.
I don't see anything but positives about the city's $8 million utilities infrastructure grant. The people who are putting it down obviously don't understand a thing about this kind of benefit. Way to go, city leaders!
Mr. Henry Mathis and Juanze Watts: Please help Recreation and Parks with their football program. Once again it seems to have failed.
From his debate questions, Don Lemon would fit right in at the Squawkbox.
Squawker, you are confusing “national health” with “Medicare for all,” which most Democrats propose. Under the Medicare program, your health care is covered with you paying a deductible and a co-pay. Everyone over 65 is now covered by Medicare.
Just got a copy of This Solid Ground's EP. Loved the music. It made me look for more information on the band, and I saw the story in The Albany Herald. Good to see local musicians getting some coverage.
Since it is now okay to plaster "In God We Trust" on Kentucky school walls, I assume "In Allah We Trust" will be okay as well. Our constitution says we can't force a specific god on people, so the God of Islam should be shown as well.
Charles Barkley: "Every Black Person I Know Has Always Voted Democratic" & They're "Still Poor"
Football season is just around the corner. If you listen quietly, you can hear a faint noise coming from the National Championship game saying, "Clemson 44 Alabama 16," "Clemson 44 Alabama 16"