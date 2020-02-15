If Judges would sit down in their chambers and read the 9th and 10 Amendments to our Constitution, they would never find a defendant charged with marijuana possession guilty again.
God bless you, Rachel Lord, and your family. Y’all will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Closing Municipal Court for 10 weeks?! What a sham. Criminals being charged in this embezzlement case should also have to pay for lost revenue during this 10-week period. Get a new judge that is serious about this court. Will Weaver receive salary during this 10-week time frame?
I really think that we all need to stop worrying about the White House and just clean up our own House. Right?
All those Senate Republicans who thought Trump would change his behavior after they gave him a pass on abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress need to read the fable of the scorpion and the frog. Bill Barr’s whining about Trump’s tweets also sounds like the frog asking the scorpion why he stung him. The scorpion replied, “Because it’s my nature.” If these sycophants don’t know Trump’s nature by now, they are fools. As James Brown sang, “Get ready for the big payback.”
China denied that they had a problem with the coronavisus after they were warned by a young doctor there. With China’s history of eliminating anyone who is in opposition of the communist party, i find it a little troubling that the young doctor who warned of the coronavirus is now dead. Of course, they say he died of the virus, but i have a feeling his “virus” was caused by a 9 mm bullet to the back of his head.
I wish the Squawkbox would facilitate a “thumbs-up” or “thumbs-down” button for people to register their thoughts on squawk comments.
An experienced journalist like Steve Roberts should know that character doesn’t matter in a presidential election. If character were important Jimmy carter would have won against Reagan, who had divorced his wife to marry a younger woman. Bill Clinton would have lost to 41st President Bush, a decorated veteran of impeccable character.
Here’s a 10th thing to add to the list “that will make flying on an airplane better:” The airlines should provide planes that are flight-ready. And not lie to stranded passengers for hours, until they are forced to rent cars to either drive themselves to connecting flights or home. The cosmetic upgrades are nice, but when trying to get somewhere, a plane that can actually fly is at the top of my list.
I think the new “SMR” squawker is just the old “Fake Christian” squawker who morphed since The Herald refused to print the Fake Christian ones anymore.
I see our commissioners are having difficulty with the high cost of new firetrucks. It would be a great gesture for our non-taxpaying churches to go in together and buy these trucks. They must have the money: They build huge churches, some their own schools, equip multiple sports teams, buy private properties and turn them into non-taxpaying properties. They want police and fire protection but do not pay for it. But if there is an emergency, guess who they are going to call.
