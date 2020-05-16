It’s got to be encouraging to crooks to know that if you don’t stop your get-away truck after they activate blue lights and siren, the police will “disengage” and return to the crime scene. Even though the officers got close enough to see that the crooks’ license plate was covered in black tape, this is how our brave police handled the pursuit of the obvious suspects who unsuccessfully sought to haul off an ATM machine, after causing $10,000 damage. The officers should be fired for gross cowardice.
Here is the difference between leftist Democrats and Republicans: The average free range Democrat is a taker, and the average Republican is a maker. Guess which one wants to lay out and collect their free government money?
Yeah, cowards, the squawkbox should limit Yours Truly to one squawk a month because he makes the rest of you sound like the whining little Trump-worshipers you are. I haven't seen a call by anyone to limit the sycophants who praise the president even when he obviously lies. Seems the only squawkers who offend you are Yours Truly and the so-called Fake Christian Squawker, both of whom called you on your bull.
Americans need to return to a time when civility, education and good manners were celebrated, not name-calling, ignorance and selfishness. The people who created land grant universities, the GI Bill, and the Marshal Plan and sent the first man to the moon can be better than we seem to be now.
Wonder where the Braves would be at this time of the season.
To the orange buffoon squawker: After watching videos of Biden interviews, this was a perfect description of Lying China Joe Biden. His skin seems to have an orange hue to it, and he has trouble constructing and saying sentences without stumbling and stammering. I thank you for pointing this out to us. Of course, you watch China News Network and do not get to see these interviews.
Disappointed to read the headlines that ASU alumni and friends virtual celebration raised only $27,000 with more than 5,000 attending. That’s less than $10 per person. It should have raised at least $100,000 at $20 each. Come on ASU alumni, put your money where your mouth is.
Hey, squawker, I went to the coronavirus testing site behind the Civic center run by the Georgia National Guard about 2:30 or 3:00 two Sundays ago, and I was the only one in line. There were no questions asked, and I was tested. One lone woman came up behind me while I was there. Anyone could get tested if they had the slightest inclination to take advantage of the free test.
President Trump has failed in his response to the coronavirus. In 2018 he disbanded a National Security Council unit charged with preparing for just such an emergency, and the Obama team had left a 57 page guide on how to respond to such a crisis. Trump knew such a virus could happen. No matter how many times Trump lies by saying that he has responded greatly, it is still a lie. The number of cases and deaths prove it.
Well, thankfully, you will never annoy a Democrat because you never know enough truths, facts and logic.
