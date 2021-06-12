Thank you, Ken Dyer and Albany Herald for printing the truth about this character King Randall. The local TV stations have made him out to be a saint without doing a second of investigating his claims. Dyer's revelations just touch the surface.
The primary problem with this King Randall embarrassment is how these children at the TV station just bought all of his lies, hook line and sinker. What an embarrassment for our community and for these TV stations.
The local TV stations hire these kids for their first jobs, and these "reporters" know nothing about the area. They don't try to learn; they just try to put together a resume so they can move on in two years. You'd think the veteran reporters would teach them, but unfortunately, that is not the case.
Wow, Fletcher, I got an idea of what you were talking about with Phil Facchini at the brewery Friday. He is magnificent; what a fun evening.
The microchip that was in my shot has improved my memory, and now I do not have to take that blue pill anymore. I hope to get a follow-up shot in the fall; can't wait to see those Phoebe nurses again.
Here's a money-making idea: You attack me or say something bad about me. I'll sue you. Your employer's insurance will pay me off, and we split the money. Hmmmmm.
Is anyone surprised to read about King Randall's "misstatements?" His school for young boys was a scam all along. I think most knew this all along ... one of those just wait and see deals.
Watch some of the con artist "King Randall's" appearances on social media, and you'll get his main theme: I don't want anything to do with government or white people ... but I will take their money.
We are at war. Trillion-dollar ransomware, trillion-dollar frauds, infrastructure hacking, cartel border invasion, global arms race and crime. Weak Biden opens the door, worthless Harris laughs, clueless Congress meanders while full stimulus-bellied America in senseless protesting, stands like lost sheep at the slaughterhouse door.
Mr. Dyer, I understand that you don't want to tarnish this Randall clown's reputation, but he doesn't deserve your courtesies. He is a liar and a racist, and it appears that he is a con man as well.
To those of you calling Biden incompetent: He beat your master by 7 million votes!
Can someone ask the King about his military record? I was there when the Marines came and got his ass for AWOL.
Carlton. maybe the years have gotten to you, but some of your recent editorials are nothing but full of hate. Wednesday's is a good example. Pure old-fashioned hate, not reporting or being informative. Recently you wrote of Congressman Hice up in north Georgia. I think you wrote something about not wanting to waste ink printing his name.
I went to Goo Goo Car Wash on Dawson Road Thursday between 10:30 and 11 a.m. The attendant on duty did a fantastic job getting my car ready for the wash. Thanks, Goo Goo. I will return.
Squawker, you write of "idiotic columns," plural, by the editor that aren't worth reading. To make that determination, you apparently have kept reading them. Who's the idiot now?
