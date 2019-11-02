Wow, I'm shocked that the mayor and Commissioner Marietta would take money from a city vendor. When I was working, that was a violation of our work ethics and code of conduct. Disappointed in them.
To the squawker that published all the numbers about rifle deaths and other methods for murder ... hammers, bats, etc. Where is the handgun number? Afraid to publish that?
As a survivor, I would like to say "Thank you" to Ms. Tee Taylor for making everyone feel special at the "Paint The Town Pink" event. Please continue doing the outstanding work that you are doing. Just note: You are special to a lot of people.
Keep the faith, Roger.
I noticed in Mayor Hubbard’s remarks that she neglected to mention the transfer from the old Water, Gas & Light building. Not to mention the additional cost of approximately $450,000 for new furniture to move a couple of blocks. The city of Albany has now created a piece of real estate that can be sold to their friends for subsidized condos so the taxpayers can continue to pay.
Forget the dang signs, just get out and vote on Tuesday.
Thank you, Roger, for taking the high road in the latest issue with Warbington and the insurance money. He knows he did wrong, and he's trying to turn it around by accusing you of "leaking" a story that everyone knew he was guilty of.
Dear Roger, I am a member of Sherwood for over 40 years, and your squawk had almost as many lies as it had words. Congratulations, you have reached the bottom of the barrel of the slime of politics. But, hey, still a few more days before voting. Maybe you can get even lower.
Leave it to the incumbent Fourth Ward commissioner to deflect attention from his unethical behavior by making a spurious claim against his challenger. Even the city manager refuted this baseless claim. Will the citizens of the Fourth Ward buy into the incumbent's shenanigans for another term?
Squawker talks about Sherwood Baptist Church's debt and movie income. Sherwood had to make a break with the Kendrick brothers to avoid risking the church's tax exempt status due to tax law violations.
I see that WGL utilities are asking for a price increase. That may be the straw that breaks the camel's back. Highest property taxes in the state, and now they might go up on our light bill? I don't think city/county government will be satisfied until they force everyone that owns a home to leave Dougherty County.
Sylvester has gone stark raving mad in their selection for police chief. You get what you pay for, and they will live to regret their selection. It won't last long.
Has The Herald lost it's objectivity? Why is The Herald providing Mr. Warbington an unlimited platform to make political statements?
I heard there will be a Mistletoe Market on Nov. 16 at the Civic Center, but has seen nothing advertising this event nor a request for vendors. Is it really going to happen? If so, the public needs to know.
Why do people who want to exercise by walking park next to the health club door so they don’t have to walk to far? One of life’s many ambiguities.